Public Information Meeting on Bridge Replacement on Old Colony Road over Bungee Brook in Eastford

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning the replacement of Bridge No. 04642 carrying Old Colony Road over Bungee Brook in Eastford on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

The public information meeting is being held to provide the public and local community with the opportunity to offer comments or ask questions regarding the proposed project. A question and answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation, which will be recorded. For instructions on accessing the meeting and ways to provide comments and ask questions, please visit portal.ct.gov/DOTEastford0038-0087.

“This bridge replacement will improve driver safety by removing accumulated sediment which will lengthen the bridge’s lifespan and improve its hydraulic performance,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager Marc Byrnes.

Right-of-way impacts will include easements and the rights to reconstruct driveways, and grade and install a sedimentation control system.

Construction is anticipated to begin spring 2028 based on the availability of funding, acquisition of rights of way, and approval of permit(s). The estimated construction cost for this project is approximately $5 million. This project is anticipated to be undertaken with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

Individuals can listen to the meeting by calling 877-853-5257 and enter Meeting ID 892 5627 7485. Individuals with hearing and/or speech disabilities may dial 711 for Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS). Individuals with limited internet access may also request that project information be mailed to them within one week by contacting Michelle Rame at Michelle.Rame@ct.gov or 860-594-3319.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line 860-594-2109. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.

The recording will also be posted following the meeting in CTDOT’s public meeting playlist at portal.ct.gov/ctdotVPIMarchive. Non-English language closed captioning will be available on YouTube.