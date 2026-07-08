Harlem Fine Arts Show Summer Festival Partner Creole Food Festival to Bring Over 15 Acclaimed Chefs to the Hamptons

HFAS Summer Festival + Creole Food Festival logo Chef Lioness (Jennifer Corporan): Dominican American social worker turned private chef and entrepreneur Apa Garay is an Afro-Latino chef from Panama

Harlem to the Hamptons: Culinary traditions of the African diaspora set in an immersive cultural experience from July 17-19 at Duck Walk Vineyards

Partnering with the Harlem Fine Arts Show Summer Festival allows us to unite food, culture, and art into one unforgettable experience while introducing new audiences to extraordinary chefs.” — Fabrice Armand, founder of the Creole Food Festival

SOUTHAMPTON , NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harlem Fine Arts Show Summer Festival announces that its partner, the Creole Food Festival, will bring over 15 acclaimed chefs to Duck Walk Vineyards Hamptons, 231 Montauk Highway (Route 27), Water Mill, N.Y. 11976, on July 17-19. The vineyard will be transformed into an immersive weekend destination for African diaspora food and artistic expression. Guests will enjoy the culinary flavors of Haitian griot, Jamaican jerk, Senegalese stew, Cuban barbecue, Panamanian specialties, and more while mingling amid the colors of contemporary Black art, the sounds of live jazz and world music, and conversations with cultural innovators and leaders. For a detailed schedule, to purchase tickets, and Hampton Jitney transportation packages, visit hfas.org/hfas-summer-festival-2026.

Fabrice Armand, founder of the Creole Food Festival, said, "Our goal is to celebrate the rich culinary traditions of the African diaspora while introducing new audiences to extraordinary chefs whose work deserves national recognition. Partnering with the Harlem Fine Arts Show Summer Festival allows us to unite food, culture, and art into one unforgettable experience."

Featured chefs include:

-Chef Leen (Kathleen Coy): chef, mom, entrepreneur; Food Network Chopped champion; star of Real Life Cooking; owner of Harlem HomeMade delivery business

-Chef Jeff Jeffrey Morneau (JMA): founder of a luxury creative agency that blends design, fabrication, and culinary innovation to produce immersive experiences

-Chef Lioness (Jennifer Corporan): Dominican American social worker turned private chef and entrepreneur

-Chef Apa Garay: Afro-Latino chef from Panama

-Chef Cisse (Cisse Elhadji): owner of PB Brasserie; combines West African flavors with French and international cuisine; Senegalese.

-Chef Yala: owner of La Cocina de Yala; from the Dominican Republic

-Chef Bintou N’Daw: James Beard Award semi-finalist; executive chef; Senegalese

-Chef Claude Lewis: Food Network Chopped champion; Antiguan; Taste of Tennis New York chef

-Chef Todd Richards: James Beard Award semi-finalist; executive chef at the Waldorf Astoria; owner of Que-riosity, in Atlanta

-Chef Rudy Straker: executive chef at Oula, modern Caribbean fusion with global inspiration in NJ; master griller and smoker; Cuban and Barbadian

-Chef David Destinoble: owner/executive chef, Kaychefs Restaurant Group; former chef to the vice-president of Haiti; Haitian

Dion E. Clarke, founder of the Harlem Fine Arts Show, said: “The Harlem Fine Arts Show has always celebrated creativity in all its forms. Together, we are creating a destination where visitors experience the richness of Black culture through food, fine art, music and meaningful community connections."

The HFAS Summer Festival scheduled highlights include:

-Friday, July 17, 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. EDT - Daytime festival; Opening evening event benefiting Hamptons nonprofits

-Saturday, July 18, 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. EDT- Daytime festival; Curated thought-leader programming; Evening event benefiting Alzheimer’s Association with a special B. Smith Tribute Presentation

-Sunday, July 19, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. EDT– Daytime festival; Salutes to the Harlem Arts Alliance (HAA) and local Long Island artists, including Robert Carter and Frank Frazier

HFAS is the largest traveling African Diasporic art show in the United States. Since its inception in 2009, HFAS has had over 100,000+ visitors, traveled to 10+ cities, and showcased 100+ artists and galleries.

Those unable to attend are encouraged to explore the HFAS Virtual Arts District, a virtual lobby of online Viewing Rooms that offers visitors and collectors guided tours of the artists’ galleries.

Partners of the HFAS Summer Festival include ExhibitIQ, an institutional-grade operating system for cultural assets, Dan’s Papers, WBGO 88.3 FM, NiLu Gift Shop, and WBLS. For sponsor opportunity information, contact Chris Chaney, csaleschaney@gmail.com.

HFAS Summer Festival beneficiaries include: Alzheimer’s Association, Azurest Property Owners Association, The Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center, Christ Episcopal Church Sag Harbor, Eastern Shore (NY) Chapter of The Links, Harlem Arts Alliance, Local TV, Inc., NAAIA NY Tri-State Chapter and Sag Harbor Hills Improvement Association.

###

About the Harlem Fine Arts Show:

The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) is the largest traveling African Diasporic art show in the United States. Since its inception in 2009, HFAS has had over 100,000 visitors, traveled to 10+ cities, and showcased 100+ artists and galleries. Founded by Dion E. Clarke, HFAS brings together contemporary artists with a growing class of collectors. Inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, HFAS provides a platform for African Diasporic visionaries and American visual artists to exhibit and sell their artwork, fostering economic empowerment, educational opportunities, and professional recognition within the multicultural community. Visit HFAS.org to learn more. Follow Harlem Fine Arts Show on YouTube: @harlemfinearts; TikTok: @harlemfineartsshow; Instagram: @harlemfinearts; Facebook: @harlemfinearts; and LinkedIn: @harlemfinearts. Join the conversation using #HFAS #SummerFest #HarlemFineArtsShow #BlackArtMatters #BuyBlackArt

MEDIA CONTACTS FOR ADVANCE INTERVIEWS AND ON-SITE PRESS CREDENTIALS:

Jennifer A. Maguire, jen@maguirepr.com

Diane Stefani, diane.stefani19@gmail.com

Video promo for Harlem Fine Arts Show Summer Festival in the Hamptons

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.