Southern California Hospice Foundation Announces its 19th Annual Golf Tournament at Newport Beach Country Club

SOUTHERN CA HOSPICE FOUNDATION LOGO

-Annual Charity Golf Event Raises Funds and Awareness for Compassionate End-of-Life Care Programs-

Life Links Love is more than a golf tournament—it's a day on the links dedicated to celebrating life while embracing the compassion, connection, and sense of community that define our mission” — Southern California Hospice Foundation Director Michelle Wulfestieg

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California Hospice Foundation is proud to announce the return of its annual “Life. Links. Love.” Golf Tournament , scheduled for Monday, August 24, at the prestigious Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, California.The “Life. Links. Love.” Golf Tournament brings together community leaders, business professionals, healthcare advocates, philanthropists, and golf enthusiasts for a memorable day dedicated to supporting the Foundation's mission of enhancing the quality of life for patients and families facing serious illness and end-of-life challenges.Funds raised through the tournament will directly benefit Southern California Hospice Foundation and Heavenly Home, supporting programs and services that provide comfort, dignity, education, emotional support, and essential resources to patients and their loved ones throughout Southern California. Proceeds will help ensure that individuals and families facing serious illnesses receive compassionate care and support during life's most challenging moments."Life Links Love is more than a golf tournament—it's a day on the links dedicated to celebrating life while embracing the compassion, connection, and sense of community that define our mission," said Southern California Hospice Foundation Director Michelle Wulfestieg. "Every participant, sponsor, and donor helps us continue delivering meaningful support to individuals and families during some of life's most challenging moments."The event will feature a day of championship golf at Newport Beach Country Club, one of Southern California's premier golf destinations, nestled along the scenic Newport Beach coastline. Participants will enjoy contests, on-course activities, networking opportunities, awards, and a post-tournament reception, all while supporting a meaningful cause. Sponsors and golfers alike will have the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the lives of patients and families throughout Southern California while enjoying an unforgettable day on the course.The “Life. Links. Love.” Golf Tournament has become one of the Foundation's signature fundraising events, helping generate critical resources that enable Southern California Hospice Foundation to expand its reach and provide compassionate care programs to those in need.Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now available. Life. Links. Love. Annual Charity Golf Tournament - Southern California Hospice Foundation. Businesses and individuals interested in supporting the event are encouraged to participate through sponsorships, foursomes, donations, or volunteer opportunities. Those unable to attend can still make a meaningful contribution by supporting the event and its mission through a charitable donation. Life. Links. Love. Annual Charity Golf Tournament - Southern California Hospice FoundationFor more information about the “Life. Links. Love.” Golf Tournament or Southern California Hospice Foundation, please visit Home - Southern California Hospice Foundation or call (877) 661-0087.About Southern California Hospice FoundationSouthern California Hospice Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for patients and families facing serious illness through compassionate support, education, advocacy, and community-based programs. The Foundation works to ensure that individuals receive dignity, comfort, and meaningful care throughout their healthcare journey while providing valuable resources for caregivers and loved ones.For media queries or to book an interview with Michele Wulfestieg , please reach out to Vanessa Price at VanessaMarie@readthegreensgolfmedia.net or at (714) 544-6515.# # #

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