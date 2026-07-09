Visit Greater Palm Springs Reinforces Commitment to Inclusive Travel with Certified Autism Center™ Designation Renewal

Visit Greater Palm Springs led the effort to achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation for Greater Palm Springs.

Through our ongoing partnership with IBCCES, we are proud to foster a community where visitors and locals alike can confidently experience the warmth and inclusivity of Greater Palm Springs.” — Scott White, president & CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) renews Visit Greater Palm Springs' designation as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), recognizing its continued commitment to enhancing accessibility for autistic and sensory-sensitive travelers. To maintain the designation, at least 80% of guest-facing staff completed updated autism and sensory training, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to create more inclusive visitor experiences.

"Travel should feel welcoming and accessible for everyone," says Scott White, president & CEO of Visit Greater Palm Springs. "Renewing our status as a Certified Autism Center™ deepens our ability to provide a truly supportive experience for neurodivergent visitors, residents, and their families. Through our ongoing partnership with IBCCES, we are proud to foster a community where visitors and locals alike can confidently experience the warmth and inclusivity of Greater Palm Springs.”

"Renewing our Certified Autism Center™ designation isn't just an organizational milestone for me—it's deeply personal,” says Josh Heinz, community engagement manager at Visit Greater Palm Springs. “As a father to three boys on the autism spectrum, I know firsthand how much true accessibility matters. I am incredibly grateful to work for an organization that doesn't just talk about inclusion, but actually leads by example to make Greater Palm Springs an oasis for everyone. By committing to continuous education and sensory awareness, we aren't just building a more accommodating destination; we are fostering a kinder, more understanding community where everyone can truly thrive, work, and play."

Training provides staff with clear, standardized protocols for interacting with guests with autism and other invisible disabilities. This reduces hesitation and guesswork, creating better, more confident service and improving guest experience.

“Visit Greater Palm Springs’ renewal as a Certified Autism Center™ reflects its ongoing dedication to enhancing accessibility for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES CEO and board chairman. “Through continued training, strategic partnerships and destination-wide accessibility efforts, Visit Greater Palm Springs is helping create more welcoming travel experiences while reinforcing its position as a leader in accessible tourism.”

Visit Greater Palm Springs partners with Acrisure Arena, also a Certified Autism Center™, and the Coachella Valley Firebirds to support the annual Autism Acceptance Night. This special theme game promotes a welcoming experience for community members and visitors through low-sensory modifications, dedicated quiet spaces and educational activations.

The TEAM GPS Foundation Autism Certification Grant was created by Visit Greater Palm Springs to provide funding for local hospitality and tourism businesses pursuing Certified Autism Center™ designations. This initiative helps expand accessibility throughout the Coachella Valley and supports the destination’s goal of becoming a more welcoming destination for autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors.

In partnership with IBCCES, Visit Greater Palm Springs led the effort to achieve the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) designation for Greater Palm Springs. The CAD designation ensures visitors have access to multiple trained and certified options throughout the destination, including entertainment, recreation and lodging.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Visit Greater Palm Springs is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the sites has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About the Visit Greater Palm Springs

Visit Greater Palm Springs is the official tourism marketing agency for the nine-city Southern California oasis of Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, and Coachella. Founded in 1989 with a mission to positively affect the destination’s $9.6 billion tourism economy and quality of life for its citizens, the organization serves more than 3,000 business partners, providing sales, marketing, and PR targeted to potential leisure travelers and event, meeting, and convention group markets.



About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.



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