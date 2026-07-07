Governor Hochul Announces Start of Construction on $71.5 Million ...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of Bartlett Crossing, a $71.5 million affordable housing development that will create 78 affordable apartments across two newly constructed buildings in Brooklyn's Broadway Triangle neighborhood. The project is the second phase of a larger community-led redevelopment that will ultimately create 390 affordable homes on formerly vacant, city-owned land. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 11,000 affordable homes in Brooklyn and provided over $2.3 billion in investment. Bartlett Crossing continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Bartlett Crossing transforms vacant land into affordable housing in one of Brooklyn's most vibrant communities,” Governor Hochul said. “This is the type of development that demonstrates what can be accomplished when government and community partners work together to put unused public land to work to create housing that reflects the needs and diversity of all New Yorkers.”

Once complete, Bartlett Crossing will offer a mix of studio, one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments affordable to households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Approximately eight units will be filled by referrals from the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) Homeless services unit.

This is the second of three phases that together will redevelop former city-owned vacant parcels in the Broadway Triangle into permanently affordable housing. Phase I, the 140-unit Throop Corners, was completed in May 2025.

Located within walking distance of the G, J, and M subway lines and several bus routes, the transit-oriented development provides its residents with convenient access to jobs, schools, and services throughout New York City.

Bartlett Crossing’s two buildings are designed to meet Enterprise Green Communities Plus standards and will be fully electric, utilizing high-efficiency variable refrigerant flow heating and cooling systems, energy recovery ventilators, highly insulated building envelopes, and high-performance windows to reduce energy consumption and improve indoor air quality. The project will also meet ENERGY STAR Multifamily New Construction and EPA Indoor airPLUS standards. The project includes fully accessible and adaptable apartments. There will be five units to accommodate residents with mobility disabilities and two units to accommodate residents with sensory disabilities.

The development is being led by Unified Neighborhood Partners, a joint venture of four Brooklyn-based nonprofit organizations: St. Nicks Alliance, Southside United HDFC–Los Sures, RiseBoro Community Partnership, and United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg.

State financing includes HCR’s federal and State Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program that will generate approximately $26 million in equity and $7.2 million in subsidy. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority is providing $312,000. The project is expected to qualify for Brownfield Tax Credits through the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that will generate $3.5 million in equity. The site is participating in the Department of Environmental Conservation’s successful Brownfield Cleanup Program and, when completed, would be eligible for tax credits administered by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

New York City HPD is providing $23 million through their Extremely Low & Low-Income Affordability Program. New York City Councilmember Lincoln Restler is supporting the project with $3 million in Reso A funds, and Borough President Antonio Reynoso is supporting the project with $1 million in Reso A funds. Sixteen apartments will receive project-based rental assistance through HPD.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Bartlett Crossing is the type of thoughtful, community-driven affordable housing development that we need more of in New York City. These 78 apartments will help address the city’s housing shortage while benefiting the community investments taking place in North Brooklyn. We are proud to partner with the City of New York and the impressive group of nonprofits that are part of Unified Neighborhood Partners to transform an underutilized city-owned asset into sustainable, energy-efficient housing.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Today’s groundbreaking demonstrates how affordable housing can be developed to meet the needs of New Yorkers while supporting the State’s energy transition. Once completed, Bartlett Crossing will deliver modern, energy-efficient homes that provide North Brooklyn residents with greater comfort, healthier living spaces, and lower energy costs.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “New York State’s Brownfield Cleanup Program is a vital tool that supports community revitalization across the state, helping clean up environmental pollution and support sustainable development. The Bartlett Crossing project in Brooklyn is the latest example of how this successful cleanup program overseen by DEC is helping advance Governor Hochul’s continued efforts to increase affordable housing statewide while protecting public health and the environment.”

New York City Department of Housing Preservation & Development Commissioner Dina Levy said, “Bartlett Crossing serves as an excellent model for what intentional community investment and local partnership can accomplish, ensuring that all residents have access to affordable and sustainable homes. This development represents a move toward housing that is both environmentally conscious and innovative. We are grateful to our partners for their invaluable work that has long supported Brooklyn families and their communities.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “New Yorkers deserve access to affordable, secure, and modern housing. This new development will help revitalize northern Brooklyn, increasing neighborhood accessibility, and promoting energy efficiency. I am excited to see how Bartlett Crossing will improve the lives of New Yorkers and keep our city flourishing.”

Representative Nydia M. Velázquez said, “Today’s groundbreaking is the culmination of years of organizing by residents and community leaders for solutions to North Brooklyn's housing crisis. These 78 permanently affordable homes, part of 390 total coming to the Broadway Triangle, will give working families, seniors, and New Yorkers exiting homelessness the chance to stay in the neighborhood they call home. I congratulate Unified Neighborhood Partners and thank Governor Hochul and our partners at every level of government for showing what is possible when communities organize and government listens.”

State Senator Julia Salazar said, “Sky-high rent continues to be one of the top cost burdens for New Yorkers, and one of the key solutions to this crisis is to construct new and affordable units. I look forward to the completion of Bartlett Crossing, which will bring 78 affordable apartments to the neighborhood, and I thank the Governor for her commitment to expanding affordable housing across our city.”

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said, “If we're serious about making Brooklyn more affordable, every level of government has to be part of the solution. Bartlett Crossing demonstrates how strong partnerships between the State, the City, and community organizations can turn that commitment into real homes for working families and seniors. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul and the Department of Housing Preservation and Development for working alongside Unified Neighborhood Partners to make Brooklyn a more affordable place to call home.”

New York City Councilmember Lincoln Restler said, “Bartlett Crossing is a great example of what’s possible when City and State government partner with local community-based organizations to deliver a more affordable and livable city. For decades, neighbors fought over who would live in these vacant City lots in the Broadway Triangle — but ultimately the diversity of our community came together to ensure Latino, Black and Jewish neighbors would all benefit. I am grateful to Governor Hochul, HPD, and United Neighborhood Partners for bringing this dynamic project to life.”

St. Nicks Alliance Chairman Joseph Robles said, “St. Nicks Alliance is incredibly proud to join our partner organizations in breaking ground on the Bartlett Crossing project, the second phase in the Broadway Triangle Redevelopment Plan. Having witnessed the change in the Broadway Triangle community, I am personally touched to see the important endeavor to produce 78 units of truly affordable housing come to fruition. We salute our partners in government and elected officials for all their support. I am especially grateful for the diligent work of the development team who overcame many challenges to make this day possible.”

United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn Rabbi David Niederman said, “Today, with the groundbreaking of Phase 2 at Bartlett Crossing, the Broadway Triangle Redevelopment is moving closer to completion. These 78 affordable units across two buildings, including apartments ranging up to four bedrooms, are designed to serve the full range of families and residents who make up our neighborhoods, while providing the amenities and family-sized housing that residents truly need. Bartlett Crossing is a living example that when community organizations and government work together in true partnership, we can build stronger neighborhoods, create opportunity, and fulfill a decades-old vision for our communities.”

RiseBoro Community Partnership CEO Kieran Harrington said, “We are thrilled to break ground on Bartlett Crossing alongside our committed partners. This project brings RiseBoro’s mission to life — creating deeply affordable housing paired with holistic services that help communities thrive. We look forward to advancing this next phase and providing our neighbors with much-needed housing, programming, and workforce development opportunities.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 420 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including New York City.

Governor Hochul’s “Let Them Build” agenda will speed up housing and infrastructure development while lowering costs through a series of landmark reforms. Common-sense changes to New York’s Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) in the FY 2027 Enacted Budget as well as executive actions will expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The enacted FY27 Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 81,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes. The enacted FY27 budget also further reinforces critical protections for tenants and homeowners.