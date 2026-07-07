ICYMI: Lombardo-Backed Budget Bill Guts Food Assistance From 70,000 Nevadans and Costs the State an Extra $19 Million

New reporting shows that Donald Trump’s tax scam already cost the state of Nevada an extra $19 million to administer SNAP and could increase to $43.8 million annually. One year after Lombardo celebrated Trump’s disastrous budget bill, over 70,000 Nevadans have had their food assistance taken away, all as the State Of Nevada has to absorb tens of millions in downshifted budget costs.

Instead of trying to address this Trump-made financial crisis, Lombardo is only focused on being a doormat. In fact, when 500,000 lost SNAP benefits due to Trump’s government shut down, Lombardo jetted to Washington, DC for a $5,000-a-plate fundraiser to beg for Trump’s endorsement.

Nevada Current: Despite nation’s 11th lowest SNAP error rate, new federal threshold could cost Nevada millions



Data released Wednesday revealed that Nevada could be saddled with covering a portion of the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program if payment error rates are not improved.



The U.S. Department of Agriculture released annual payment error rates for SNAP, which measure how accurately states determine who is eligible for SNAP and how much they should receive.



The federal government currently covers the full cost of SNAP benefits administered by states, but a law signed by President Donald Trump last July created a cost-share requirement based on how often states overpay or and underpay SNAP benefits .



Under the new law, starting October 2027 states with SNAP error rates of 6% or greater could be required to pay a portion of the nutrition benefits for the first time in the program’s history.



According to the report, Nevada’s SNAP error rate hit 6.22% last year. While Nevada is ranked 11th in the nation for the lowest error rate rate, it was not low enough to meet the federal threshold.



If Nevada does not improve the error rate, the state could be required to pay an estimated $43.8 million annually in additional costs starting in 2028 until the error rate is below 6%, according to the Nevada Division of Social Services (DSS).



The federal government will also reduce its share of administrative costs for SNAP on Oct. 1 from 50% down to 25%, pushing even more of the program’s costs on the state.



The new law implementing additional costs based on state error rates, called the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, also includes new work requirements which have the potential to increase error rates in Nevada, say nutrition advocates. Nevada has been exempt from SNAP work requirements since 2008, due to the state’s higher-than-average unemployment rate.



In Nevada, administrative costs associated with implementing the new federal requirements are estimated at $19 million for the 2025–26 biennium and approximately $50 million for each future biennium, according to the Nevada Division of Social Services.

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