Andretti Karting & Games Launches Ultimate Corporate Employee Rewards Program in all 14 Locations

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Corporate Employee Rewards Program (CERP) Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Corporate Employee Rewards Program (CERP) Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Corporate Employee Rewards Program (CERP)

New corporate employee rewards program empowers businesses to invest in employee engagement and workplace culture through shared experiences.

Our guests have always told us that Andretti creates unforgettable experiences,” — Melanie Cardona, Director of National Sales

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andretti Indoor Karting & Games today announced the launch of its new Corporate Employee Rewards Program, an innovative annual membership designed to help businesses elevate employee recognition, strengthen workplace culture and create memorable experiences for clients, prospects and their families.As organizations continue investing in employee engagement and relationship building, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games new program gives companies a flexible way to provide premium entertainment experience throughout the year and beyond a single holiday party or annual event.Built exclusively for businesses, the membership allows employers to purchase an annual membership of Andretti experiences that can be distributed, however best fits their organization. Companies may use the program to recognize outstanding performance, celebrate milestones, reward sales achievements, entertain clients, recruit top talent or simply thank employees with experiences that create lasting memories."We believe experiences have become one of the most meaningful ways organizations can recognize and invest in their people," said Victoria Vilbrandt, Chief Marketing Officer for Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. "The Corporate Employee Reward Program was created to give businesses an ongoing resource they can use throughout the year. Whether it's rewarding an employee after a major accomplishment, entertaining an important client or providing a memorable family experience, companies now have a dedicated program that makes those moments easy to deliver."Unlike traditional employee discount programs, the Andretti Employee Rewards Program is built around annual access rather than one time savings. Members receive a dedicated bank of racing experiences, exclusive attraction discounts and premium benefits that can be shared with employees, their families, customers and guests based on each company's own distribution strategy.The program is available through (3) membership levels and starts at level 1 with a $10,000 annual benefit, just $833 monthly with a $24,000 value and is designed for businesses seeking an accessible way to reward employees while receiving a significant savings and dedicated account support. Intentionally designed to serve multiple business objectives throughout the year. Human Resources teams can use it for employee appreciation and recruiting initiatives. Sales organizations can recognize top performers or entertain clients. Leadership teams can incorporate the program into wellness initiatives, family events, customer and employee appreciation programs, all through a single annual investment."Our guests have always told us that Andretti creates unforgettable experiences," Melanie Cardona, Director of National Sales "We're now giving companies the ability to make those experiences part of their employee value proposition. It's an investment in people, relationships and culture that extends well beyond a day of entertainment."The Andretti program goes beyond employee rewards by giving companies the opportunity to showcase their brand where unforgettable moments happen for thousands of guests. Level 3 offers a special perk, allowing for their brand to be showcased Andretti guests through branded racing visors that becomes part of the guest experience. As visitors celebrate victories, take photos and share their racing moments across social media, participating companies gain valuable brand exposure that extends well beyond the walls of the venue, creating lasting impressions with consumers, employees and business partners alike.To learn more, visit https://andrettikarting.com/orlando/employee-rewards or contact the Andretti Corporate Sales team at CERP@ANDRETTIKARTING.COM.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.