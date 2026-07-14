Why Business Owners Really Sell Their Business: It's Not Age, It's Burnout, Says Business Broker Chad Peterson

Broker Chad Peterson's trademarked Passion Cycle—obsession, passion, boredom, burnout—explains why great companies get sold and when owners should exit.

Every business follows the same arc: obsession, then passion, then boredom, then burnout. The time to sell is while you still have passion, not after it's gone.” — Chad Peterson

KANSAS CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Best Time to Sell is When You're Doing Well": Business Broker Chad Thomas Peterson Says the Best Time to Exit Is Before the loss of Passion or worse, Burnout — and Names the Trademarked "Passion Cycle" That Drives the Decision**Peterson Acquisitions founder argues the wave of retiring Baby Boomer owners isn't about age — it's about passion running its natural course.Most business owners are told to sell when they're struggling, exhausted, or forced out. Chad Peterson says that's exactly backwards. The founder and principal broker of Peterson Acquisitions (petersonacquisitions.com), a national business brokerage firm headquartered in the Kansas City area, argues that the smartest time to sell a business is when it's thriving — and when the owner still has enough energy left to hand it off well.At the center of Peterson's philosophy is a framework he has trademarked: the Passion Cycle™, the predictable emotional arc every owner moves through in a business."Every business starts with obsession," said Peterson. "You can't sleep. You wake up before the alarm because you can't wait to get to work. That obsession cools into passion, and passion is the good part — passion is what businesses actually run on. But nobody stays obsessed forever, and passion doesn't last forever either. After passion comes boredom, and after boredom comes the danger zone: burnout."Peterson compares the cycle to a relationship. "It's the same as love. In the beginning it's rose-colored glasses and fools rush in. Then about four years in, you look across the table and you're looking at another human being. They're not perfect anymore, the shine wears off. Businesses are no different. So many great companies get sold not because anything is wrong with them, but because the owner has quietly lost their passion. That's normal. It's human. And it's exactly the right moment to sell."Why This Matters NowPeterson connects the Passion Cycle directly to the historic wave of Baby Boomer business owners preparing to exit over the coming decade. The common narrative, he says, is that these owners are simply aging out. His read is different."Most of these owners aren't retiring because of a number on their birth certificate," Peterson said. "They're retiring because they're bored, they're tired, and they're burned out. The business is often still excellent — profitable, established, full of opportunity. That's precisely why it's such a good time to buy one, and such a good time for the current owner to sell one, while the company is strong and the owner can still exit on their terms."That combination — strong businesses paired with owners who've reached the far end of the Passion Cycle — is what Peterson calls the best market for buyers and sellers alike in a generation.A Different Approach to Business SalesFounded by an entrepreneur who has built and sold multiple companies himself, Peterson Acquisitions pairs real-world ownership experience with a structured, education-first process that guides clients from valuation through closing. The firm's services include confidential business sales and marketing, business valuations, exit planning and deal structuring, buyer screening and due diligence support, and SBA financing guidance for acquisition transactions.The firm reports access to a network of more than 3,000 qualified buyers — entrepreneurs, investors, and acquisition groups actively searching for businesses across the United States. Closed transactions span industries ranging from HVAC, roofing, and manufacturing to digital marketing and specialty drilling, with deal sizes from the low six figures into the tens of millions.About Chad PetersonChad Peterson is the founder and CEO of Peterson Acquisitions and the author of several books on entrepreneurship and wealth building, including *Quantum Stack Investing*, *The QSI Shift*, *Wealth Time Freedom*, and *Swinging Doors*. Through his Quantum Stack Investing™ methodology, Peterson teaches entrepreneurs to build wealth by owning, liquefying, and acquiring closely held businesses. A frequent podcast guest and speaker, he is known for a candid, results-driven philosophy centered on wealth, time, and freedom.About Peterson AcquisitionsPeterson Acquisitions is a national business brokerage firm helping business owners sell their companies and helping buyers acquire established businesses. Headquartered in the Kansas City area with brokers operating nationwide, the firm provides valuations, confidential sales, acquisition advisory, and exit planning built on real-world business ownership experience. Learn more at petersonacquisitions.com and chadpeterson.com.Media ContactChad PetersonPeterson AcquisitionsPhone: (913) 207-5895Email: chad@petersonacquisitions.com8700 Monrovia St., Lenexa, KS 66215Web: petersonacquisitions.com | chadpeterson.com

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