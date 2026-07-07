St. Joseph tax preparer charged with multiple tax crimes 

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Stearns County Attorney’s Office recently charged Mark Joseph Dorn, St. Jospeh, with six felony counts of filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns, one felony count of filing a false or fraudulent property tax refund return, and six felony counts of failing to pay income tax. Mr. Dorn is a Certified Public Accountant operating Dorn and Associates Ltd, a tax services business that, according to Mr. Dorn, files approximately 1,500 tax returns per year.

According to the complaint, Mr. Dorn filed his own fraudulent individual income tax returns by reporting income amounts that were less than the amounts he reported on the S-corp filings for his tax services business. The complaint states that Mr. Dorn reported his correct and much higher S-corp income on tax returns he provided to a bank when obtaining a line of credit. In multiple income tax filings, all of which were filed years late, Mr. Dorn allegedly wrote off false business losses from his investment property and false rental real estate losses. Mr. Dorn also did not claim income from two IRA distributions when required to. When asked why he did not file his returns on time, Mr. Dorn allegedly told investigators that he had three years to file because he makes it so he does not owe any taxes.

Mr. Dorn allegedly owes more than $45,000 in Minnesota income tax for tax years 2017 and 2019 through 2023.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

Combating tax fraud and protecting taxpayer dollars

Since 2022, Revenue has collected nearly $2 billion in compliance enforcement efforts, and stopped nearly $300 million in fraudulently filed returns, saving the state nearly $2.3 billion.

Revenue’s actions have protected more than $550 million per year through stopping fraud and enforcing compliance.

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