NRF Honors Retailer as ‘America’s Retail Champion’

Pretty Thai Products

Being recognized by the National Retail Federation as an America's Retail Champion is an incredible honor for Pretty Thai” — Robert Strong

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pretty Thai today announced it has been recognized as a 2026 America’s Retail Champion by the National Retail Federation. In its eighth year, the program celebrates small retailers across the country who actively engage in public policy discussions impacting the retail industry at the local, state and federal levels.

"Being recognized by the National Retail Federation as an America's Retail Champion is an incredible honor for Pretty Thai," said Robert Strong, founder of Pretty Thai. "As a small business, we know firsthand the challenges and opportunities that entrepreneurs face every day. This recognition reinforces our commitment to growing responsibly, advocating for small businesses, and continuing to introduce authentic Thai flavors to kitchens across America. We're proud to represent the innovation and resilience of independent retailers."

Retailers were nominated by state retail associations and industry peers for their leadership and involvement in public policy advocacy. This year, 50 retailers representing 27 states were selected as America’s Retail Champions, with five individuals advancing as finalists. One retailer will be named the 2026 America’s Retail Champion during the NRF’s 2026 Retail Advocates Summit, the retail industry’s premier advocacy event, on July 15 in Washington, D.C.

“As we reflect on the last 250 years, we are inspired by the role small businesses have played in providing jobs and economic opportunity and strengthening communities,” NRF Executive Vice President of Government Relations David French said. “The 2026 America’s Retail Champion honorees exemplify the entrepreneurial spirit that defines the retail industry.”

More than 98% of retail businesses in the United States employ fewer than 50 people, underscoring the critical role small retailers play in the nation’s economy. This year’s America’s Retail Champions program is sponsored by Affirm, the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. Learn more about the finalists of the 2026 America’s Retail Champions program and see a full list of honorees here.

About Pretty Thai: Pretty Thai creates premium, chef crafted Thai-inspired food products that make authentic, vibrant flavors accessible to home cooks across the country. Inspired by the rich culinary flavors of Thailand, the company is committed to crafting high-quality, clean label products that deliver bold flavor, approachable preparation, and memorable dining experiences. For more information please visit: prettythaibrand.com

About NRF: The National Retail Federation passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail succeed. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation’s largest private- sector employer, contributing $5.3 trillion to annual GDP and supporting more than one in four U.S. jobs — 55 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies. nrf.com

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