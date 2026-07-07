Finance Names Denise Pauley Employee of the Quarter

From April Chabot, Director of Finance: "I would like to nominate Denise Pauley in Public Works as my employee of the Quarter for Q2-26. While Denise doesn’t work directly under me, she does such a fantastic job for Finance. Her work is always turned in on time, she follows my directions explicitly and has such a “TEAM!” attitude. Employees like Denise make my job so much easier and I can rely on her to do the right thing, always." Congratulations, Denise!

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