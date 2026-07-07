Miracle Surrogacy Joins Global Fertility Experts at ESHRE 2026
Miracle Surrogacy attends the ESHRE 2026 in London to explore the latest advances in IVF, embryology, genetics, artificial intelligence, and fertility care.
Representing Miracle Surrogacy at this year’s conference were Mario Lara, Chief Operating Officer, Sammir Braham, Business Development Manager, and Karla Moncada, Manager of Clinical Services, who met with fertility professionals and industry partners while following scientific discussions on innovations that are shaping fertility care worldwide.
The 2026 scientific program highlighted emerging developments in reproductive medicine reproductive medicine. Sessions explored the growing role of artificial intelligence in embryology, advances in embryo selection and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), innovations in IVF laboratory practices, reproductive genetics, safety and quality standards in assisted reproductive technology (ART), ethical and legal considerations, and the continued evolution of patient-centered fertility care. The meeting also examined emerging research in fertility preservation, reproductive endocrinology, embryo development, and the future integration of advanced technologies into clinical practice.
For intended parents pursuing international family building, these discussions reflect an important shift toward increasingly personalized, data-driven, and evidence-based fertility treatment. Improvements in laboratory technologies, embryo assessment, genetics, and quality assurance continue to improve clinical decision-making while supporting safer and more individualized patient care.
“Conferences like ESHRE allow us to stay connected with the scientific community and maintain relationships with leading clinics, laboratories, and reproductive medicine professionals from around the world,” said Mario Lara, Chief Operating Officer at Miracle Surrogacy. “As international family building continues to evolve, it’s essential that we understand not only today’s best practices but also the innovations that will shape fertility care in the years ahead. Our participation reflects our commitment to staying informed so intended parents can benefit from the latest developments in reproductive medicine.”
The conference also provided Miracle Surrogacy an opportunity to strengthen relationships with European fertility professionals and organizations serving intended parents. As international reproductive care continues to expand, collaboration between fertility clinics, laboratories, legal professionals, and patient support organizations remains increasingly important in helping intended parents navigate complex treatment pathways with confidence.
“One of the most valuable aspects of attending ESHRE is the opportunity to evaluate new scientific evidence directly from the experts conducting the research,” said Karla Moncada, Manager of Clinical Services at Miracle Surrogacy. “The conversations taking place around embryology, genetics, laboratory quality, patient safety, and clinical innovation ultimately help us continue refining how we support intended parents throughout every stage of their journey.”
Throughout the meetings, speakers emphasized that advances in artificial intelligence, reproductive genetics, embryo assessment, and laboratory practices should continue to be supported by rigorous scientific evidence, ethical oversight, and international collaboration.
As reproductive medicine continues to evolve, Miracle Surrogacy remains committed to engaging with the global fertility community and applying evidence-based practices to help intended parents navigate international family building.
Why did Miracle Surrogacy attend ESHRE 2026?
Miracle Surrogacy attended ESHRE 2026, Europe’s largest scientific conference on reproductive medicine, to stay current with the latest advances in IVF, embryology, reproductive genetics, artificial intelligence, embryo selection, and patient-centered fertility care. By participating in international scientific meetings, the agency strengthens relationships with fertility clinics and experts while staying informed about evidence-based developments that may benefit intended parents pursuing surrogacy.
What is ESHRE?
ESHRE (European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology) is one of the world’s leading organizations dedicated to reproductive medicine. Its annual congress brings together thousands of fertility specialists, embryologists, physicians, geneticists, researchers, IVF laboratories, and industry leaders to present new research, clinical guidelines, and technological innovations in assisted reproduction.
What did Miracle Surrogacy learn at ESHRE 2026?
The conference highlighted advances in artificial intelligence for embryology, embryo selection, preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), IVF laboratory quality, reproductive genetics, fertility preservation, reproductive endocrinology, and patient-centered fertility care. These discussions reflect how reproductive medicine continues to evolve through scientific research and evidence-based clinical practice.
How does attending fertility conferences benefit intended parents?
Scientific conferences such as ESHRE allow fertility professionals to evaluate the newest research before it becomes widely adopted in clinical practice. Staying informed about advances in embryo assessment, laboratory technologies, reproductive genetics, and IVF quality standards helps professionals better understand emerging trends that may improve patient care and clinical decision-making.
Does Miracle Surrogacy follow evidence-based reproductive medicine?
Yes. Miracle Surrogacy regularly participates in international fertility conferences and collaborates with reproductive medicine professionals to stay informed about evidence-based developments. The organization emphasizes scientific research, ethical practice, international collaboration, and ongoing education as part of its commitment to intended parents.
Why is international collaboration important in fertility care?
Reproductive medicine depends on collaboration among fertility clinics, embryology laboratories, genetic specialists, legal professionals, and patient support organizations. International conferences like ESHRE help these professionals exchange knowledge, discuss emerging research, improve clinical standards, and advance patient-centered fertility care worldwide.
How does Miracle Surrogacy stay informed about advances in IVF and fertility treatment?
Miracle Surrogacy stays engaged with the global fertility community by participating in leading scientific meetings, building relationships with reproductive medicine experts, and following research in IVF, embryology, reproductive genetics, artificial intelligence, and laboratory innovation. This ongoing engagement helps the organization remain informed about developments shaping the future of fertility care.
About Miracle Surrogacy:
Miracle Surrogacy, headquartered in Miami, is the longest-established surrogacy agency in Mexico, with more than 12 years of providing full-service surrogacy programs. The company is also the largest, with more than 75 English-speaking staff members at offices in Cancun, Mexico; Mexico City, Mexico; and Mérida, Mexico. Miracle Surrogacy’s surrogacy programs in Mexico are affordable, at approximately one-third the cost of surrogacy in the United States. The company assists in the birth of nearly 250 babies per year, more than all other surrogacy agencies in Mexico combined. Miracle Surrogacy is renowned for its transparency and ethical treatment of surrogates, which has resulted in it being the only surrogacy agency with a surplus of fully screened surrogates, with embryo transfers conducted in only 8 to 10 weeks. Miracle Surrogacy also has the largest egg bank in Mexico with more than 300 internationally diverse egg donors.
Contact: Carlos Ruiz
Email: Carlos@MiracleSurrogacy.com
Phone: +1 786-789-3080
www.miraclesurrogacy.com
Carlos Ruiz
Miracle Surrogacy of Mexico, LLC
+1 786-789-3080
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