New York State Preferred Source Program for New Yorkers Who Are Blind (NYSPSP) Becomes NIB New York (NIBNY)

A clearer name for a program where everyday purchasing creates meaningful employment

NIB New York reflects who we have always been. A program where procurement meets real needs while creating real opportunities for people across New York State.” — Christopher T. Burke, NIBNY Executive Director

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York State Preferred Source Program for New Yorkers Who Are Blind (NYSPSP) is now NIB New York (NIBNY), a new public-facing name that brings clarity to a longstanding program where everyday government purchasing decisions create real jobs for New Yorkers who are blind. While the name is changing, the organization’s mission and impact remain the same.For more than four decades, the program has connected state and local agencies with a statewide network of nonprofit organizations employing people who are blind. This work creates opportunities for individuals to earn income, build independence, and participate fully in their communities. Today, that network employs more than 450 New Yorkers who are blind across the state.“This has always been a program about people,” said NIBNY Executive Director Christopher T. Burke. “Behind every product delivered or service completed is someone gaining the opportunity to work, to contribute, and to build a more independent life. NIB New York helps make that possible, and now the name better reflects the role we play.”Established under Section 162 of the New York State Finance Law, NIBNY remains a required part of the procurement process. State agencies, public authorities, school districts, and other entities must first consider NIB New York when purchasing approved goods and services.What has changed is how the program is recognized.The previous name, while accurate, was often difficult to navigate, particularly for procurement professionals managing compliance and vendor relationships. The transition to NIB New York aligns the program more closely with National Industries for the Blind (NIB), the national network it operates within. This helps reduce confusion and makes the program easier to identify and use.“The name is simpler, clearer, and more consistent with how procurement teams already encounter us in contracts,” said Burke. “That clarity helps ensure the program is used as intended, supporting both compliance and community impact.”Through NIBNY, government agencies gain access to a wide range of products and services, from office supplies and manufacturing to high-value services like call center operations, digital accessibility, document imaging, transcription, and braille production. But beyond the services themselves, the impact is personal.Employment through NIBNY provides more than a paycheck. It offers stability, training, and a pathway to long-term success. It enables individuals to support themselves and their families while contributing meaningfully to the workforce and their communities. Procurement through NIB New York also drives measurable economic impact across the state, supporting hundreds of jobs and generating more than $100 million in economic output each year through wages, supplier activity, and community spending.Each purchase made through the program connects a routine procurement decision to a real outcome. A job created. A skill developed. A life made more independent. That connection is at the heart of NIB New York’s long-standing tagline, Purchase With A Purpose.“NIB New York reflects who we have always been,” said Burke. “A program where procurement meets real needs while creating real opportunities for people across New York State.”About NIB New YorkNIB New York (NIBNY) administers the New York State Preferred Source Program for New Yorkers Who Are Blind, a state-mandated initiative under Section 162 of the New York State Finance Law. The program connects government agencies with a network of nonprofit organizations employing people who are blind, creating meaningful employment opportunities through the delivery of approved goods and services. For more information visit nibny.org

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