Lovell Government Services Invests in Next Phase of Growth with New Third-Party Logistics Distribution Center

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State-of-the-art facility to open in Q3 2027 will expand Lovell's integrated logistics platform for manufacturers serving the federal healthcare market

This investment reflects our long-term commitment to building the infrastructure, technology, and expertise needed to support our partners for years to come.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services (Lovell), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and leading federal distribution partner for medical, dental, pharmaceutical, and healthcare technology manufacturers, today announced plans to construct a new state-of-the-art third-party logistics (3PL) distribution center in Northwest Florida. Scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2027, the facility represents a significant investment in Lovell's long-term growth strategy and will substantially expand the company's warehousing, pharmaceutical distribution, fulfillment, and logistics capabilities.The announcement follows a record-breaking year for Lovell. In 2025, the company generated more than $150 million in revenue—its strongest financial performance to date—while earning recognition on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the fourth time. During the year, Lovell also expanded its Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Electronic Catalog (ECAT) footprint, achieved National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) accreditation for pharmaceutical distribution, and continued expanding access to innovative healthcare technologies across the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), Indian Health Service (IHS), and other federal healthcare systems.As demand for outsourced logistics and federal distribution services continues to grow, Lovell has expanded well beyond traditional federal contracting. Today, the company provides manufacturers with a fully integrated third-party logistics platform that includes inventory management, secure warehousing, pharmaceutical distribution, order fulfillment, pick-and-pack services, kitting, domestic and international shipping, reverse logistics, customer service, bill-only purchase order processing, sales tracing, inventory reporting, lot tracking, and returns management. These capabilities are seamlessly integrated with Lovell's federal contracting expertise, allowing manufacturers to streamline operations while expanding access to the federal healthcare market.Unlike traditional third-party logistics providers, Lovell combines end-to-end fulfillment with comprehensive federal market expertise. In addition to warehousing and distribution, the company provides SDVOSB contract leverage, federal contract management across FSS, GSA, ECAT, and DAPA, federal customer service, bid support, marketing, and sales enablement. By bringing these services together under one roof, manufacturers can consolidate logistics, compliance, customer support, and government contracting with a single trusted partner—reducing operational complexity while accelerating growth within one of the nation's largest healthcare markets.The new distribution center will serve as the foundation for Lovell's next phase of growth. Designed to support the company's rapidly expanding network of manufacturing partners, the secure, climate-controlled facility will increase warehouse capacity, enhance inventory management and pharmaceutical distribution operations, and improve order fulfillment while providing the scalability needed to support continued expansion. The facility will feature 24-hour surveillance, comprehensive insurance coverage, and around-the-clock service capabilities to ensure the safe and efficient distribution of medical products nationwide."Over the past several years, we've experienced tremendous growth, not only as a federal contracting partner but also as a trusted logistics provider," said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. "Our partners are looking for more than warehouse space—they're looking for a strategic partner capable of managing every aspect of the supply chain while helping them successfully navigate the federal marketplace. This investment reflects our long-term commitment to building the infrastructure, technology, and expertise needed to support our partners for years to come.""As more manufacturers look for experienced partners to manage their logistics and federal business, we're making the investments necessary to meet that demand," said James Piskorz, General Manager of Lovell 3PL. "This new facility will allow us to expand our capabilities, improve operational efficiencies, and continue delivering the exceptional service our partners and government customers have come to expect."The expansion reflects Lovell's long-term vision of becoming the premier commercialization and logistics partner for manufacturers serving the federal healthcare market. By combining industry-leading logistics capabilities with proven federal contracting expertise, Lovell continues to simplify government market access while helping innovative manufacturers bring critical healthcare technologies to Veterans, active-duty military personnel, and other federal healthcare beneficiaries.Construction is expected to begin following final planning and permitting, with the new distribution center scheduled to become fully operational in the third quarter of 2027.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. The company partners with medical, pharmaceutical, and healthcare technology organizations looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

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