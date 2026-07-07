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Applications Available for Vacancy of Eighth Judicial District, Department S

July 6, 2026

Governor Joe Lombardo recently announced the retirement of the Honorable Vincent Ochoa from the Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada, Department S. Judge Ochoa will retire on Friday, July 17, 2026. The Commission on Judicial Selection will convene to fill the forthcoming vacancy. The application period opens July 7th, 2026, and submissions are due by noon on July 17th, 2026.

Applicants interested in applying must contact Ms. Margarita Bautista at mbautista@nvcourts.nv.gov to receive the required application materials.

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Applications Available for Vacancy of Eighth Judicial District, Department S

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