Oceanic Counseling Group Opens New Therapy Office in Columbia's Forest Acres Community

Oceanic Counseling Group, one of South Carolina's largest mental health practices, is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinical office.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oceanic Counseling Group , one of South Carolina's largest and highest rated outpatient mental health practices, is proud to announce the opening of its newest clinical office in the Forest Acres area of Columbia. The new location expands the group's growing footprint across the Midlands and reflects its continued commitment to making quality, compassionate mental health care more accessible to families throughout the region.The Forest Acres office is conveniently located off Forest Drive, between N. Beltline Boulevard and Two Notch Road, offering easy access for clients across Columbia and the surrounding communities. The office joins Oceanic Counseling Group's existing Midlands locations in West Columbia and Irmo."We're excited to bring our services to the Forest Acres community," said a representative of Oceanic Counseling Group. "As demand for mental health care continues to grow, opening this office allows us to reach more individuals and families who are looking for a warm, supportive place to begin their healing journey."Clinicians at the Forest Acres office offer many years of experience helping clients with a wide range of concerns, including PTSD and trauma, anxiety, depression, OCD, grief, marriage and family counseling, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, and more. The practice serves children, adolescents, adults, and couples, and also offers HIPAA-compliant telehealth services for clients who prefer to meet virtually.Meet a few members of the team:Rayniece Pinckney, LPC — Clinical ManagerLeading the Forest Acres office is Clinical Manager Rayniece Pinckney, LPC. Rayniece earned her Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a minor in Religion in 2012, and her Master of Education and Education Specialist in Clinical Mental Health Counseling in 2014, all from Clemson University. She specializes in working with children and adolescents but has experience with clients of all ages. Rayniece is certified in Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT), received her clinical training at Hampton PRTF, and is licensed by the state of South Carolina as a Licensed Professional Counselor. She holds a professional membership with the American Counseling Association (ACA) and is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc."My greatest reward as a therapist is helping my clients discover ways to make the changes in their lives that will allow them to look forward to the future with hope," said Pinckney. "I provide my clients with a warm, nonjudgmental environment to warrant that they have a safe place to explore the issues that may be preventing them from living the life they want."Rayniece's treatment approach draws on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Solution-Focused Therapy, Play Therapy, and Cognitive Processing Therapy to meet each client's unique needs.Deana Caldwell, LPCJoining the Forest Acres team is Licensed Professional Counselor Deana Caldwell. Deana earned her undergraduate degree in Psychology from Guilford College in 2005 and her Master's in Mental Health Counseling from Capella University in 2014. Before pursuing her master's, she worked as a case manager for individuals with developmental and cognitive disabilities, and she later served as a bereavement counselor supporting clients through the loss of a loved one. In outpatient mental health care, she has treated clients living with bipolar disorder, anxiety, depression, and schizoaffective disorder, as well as those seeking support with stress management, boundary setting, assertiveness, and self-esteem.Deana specializes in trauma therapy, working with clients who have experienced sexual abuse, domestic and intimate partner violence, emotional abuse, military trauma, and significant losses. She is certified in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) and Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, is trained in Cognitive Processing Therapy, and also incorporates Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and Dialectical Behavior Therapy into her work. She works with adolescents, adults, and couples."My approach to working with my clients is first and foremost person-centered," said Caldwell. "I realize that for some, entering counseling is not an easy decision, so I try to be the best guide I possibly can be on this healing journey."About Oceanic Counseling Group:Known largely for being a highly rated and professional therapy practice who continually receives 5 star reviews, Oceanic Counseling Group is a large mental health practice with approximately 50-60 therapists and a dedicated team of administrative professionals. Headquartered in Surfside Beach, SC, the group operates clinical offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Murrells Inlet, Surfside Beach, West Columbia, Forest Acres, Irmo, Anderson, Greenville, and North Charleston, along with a thriving online therapy division. The practice accepts most major insurance plans — including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, BlueChoice, Cigna, United Healthcare, Medicare, Medicaid, and many more— and offers self-pay options.To learn more or to schedule an appointment at the Forest Acres office, call (843) 894-0000 to speak with the scheduling team, or visit oceaniccounseling.com.

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