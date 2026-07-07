Harvey L. Gayer, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist and Director of Positive Outcomes Psychological Services, P.C. Positive Outcomes Psychological Services, P.C.

Athens case study links Positive Outcomes, Zenodo DOI, Academia paper, GitHub, Hugging Face, and a Gradio app into one public trust-evidence trail.

Clear public information reduces confusion. Patients and referral sources should know who they are contacting, which practice is responsible, and what relationship actually exists.” — Harvey L. Gayer, Ph.D.

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athens, Georgia - July 7, 2026 - A new public case study led by Richard A. Nasser, implementation lead and research systems author, with Harvey L. Gayer, Ph.D. as the clinical psychology subject-matter authority, documents how a clinical psychology practice website can be rebuilt for clearer human trust, safer AI retrieval, and stronger entity separation in high-risk YMYL search environments.The paper, Trust Proof as Cognitive Alignment: A Two-Voice YMYL Case Study in Google, AI Search, Source Proof, Entity Separation, and Human Trust Psychology, is now posted on Academia.edu and anchored to a Zenodo DOI archive. The study uses Positive Outcomes Psychological Services , P.C. and Dr. Harvey L. Gayer as the central case example.The project addresses a common but serious problem for healthcare and psychology practices: public search systems, maps, third-party directories, and AI answer engines can blend separate professionals, shared office locations, stale listings, phone numbers, and service claims. In a clinical setting, that confusion can affect patient routing, referral clarity, professional attribution, and public trust.The Positive Outcomes implementation clarifies that Harvey L. Gayer, Ph.D. is the licensed psychologist and director of Positive Outcomes Psychological Services, P.C.; that Positive Outcomes is Dr. Gayer's solo clinical psychology practice; and that Classic City Psychological Associates and other colocated professionals are separate from Positive Outcomes.The public package connects the owned website, WordPress schema, entity graph, llms.txt guidance, sitemap and robots signals, source registry, GitHub repository, Hugging Face dataset, live Hugging Face/Gradio score app, Zenodo DOI, and Academia paper page into one linked evidence trail. For current office facts, the paper and public research materials point readers back to the Positive Outcomes owned website.The study argues that modern AI search and human trust are starting to reward similar signals: clear identity, clear role boundaries, visible credentials, source-backed claims, correction paths, and restraint around high-risk medical or psychological wording.The package reports internal 1000/1000 owned-site and publication-package readiness across trust-proof/AEO, high-risk/YMYL, Google/AEO/YMYL, and Gemini-derived AEO gap benchmarks. These numbers are internal implementation-readiness measures. They are not Google scores, ranking guarantees, peer-review claims, medical certifications, legal certifications, or compliance certifications.Public research links:Positive Outcomes website: https://positive-outcomes.com/ Academia paper: https://www.academia.edu/169828502/Trust_Proof_as_Cognitive_Alignment_A_Two_Voice_YMYL_Case_Study_in_Google_AI_Search_Source_Proof_Entity_Separation_and_Human_Trust_Psychology Zenodo DOI: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.21171669 GitHub repository: https://github.com/RichNass87/positive-outcomes-doctor-ymyl-blueprint Hugging Face app: https://inspectorroofing-doctor-ymyl-blueprint.hf.space/ The study is a public-safe working paper and implementation package. It does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, treatment recommendations, legal advice, emergency routing, or patient decision automation.Richard A. Nasser designed the YMYL trust-proof framework, website/entity-graph implementation, publication package, scorecard app, and cross-platform evidence trail. Harvey L. Gayer, Ph.D. provided the clinical psychology authority for the Positive Outcomes case study.

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