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Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal applauds court ruling in favor of LGBTQ+ plaintiffs, denying Trump administration access to NY hospital medical records of trans children

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 7, 2026
Contact: Liam Horan: [email protected] | 646-939-1263

NEW YORK, NY – Following a court ruling that blocked the U.S. Department of Justice’s attempt to access the confidential medical records of patients receiving gender-affirming care, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal issued the following statement:

“The Trump Administration lost. Again.

“Thanks to the work of NYCLU and LAMBDA Legal, a judge ruled that the Department of Justice has no right to access the private medical records of patients receiving gender-affirming care in NY hospitals.

“Private medical records of New Yorkers must not be subject to fishing expeditions by MAGA lawyers attempting to intimidate parents and physicians of young people seeking lifesaving gender affirming care.

“To all trans New Yorkers: we have your back, and we will do everything we can to protect you in NYC.”

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Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal applauds court ruling in favor of LGBTQ+ plaintiffs, denying Trump administration access to NY hospital medical records of trans children

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