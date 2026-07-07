SANTA CLARITA BEHAVIORAL HEALTH MARKS ONE YEAR OF SERVING THE SANTA CLARITA VALLEY

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Valencia-Based Mental Health Center Reflects on a Year of Growth, Community Impact, and Expanded Access to Structured Behavioral Health Care

SANTA CLARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Clarita Behavioral Health, a Joint Commission-accredited outpatient behavioral health center located in Valencia, California, is marking its first anniversary. This milestone reflects both the facility's rapid growth and the significant unmet need for structured mental health care in the Santa Clarita Valley. In just one year, the center has established itself as the region's premier destination for Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient programming.

Santa Clarita Behavioral Health was launched to solve a problem its founders knew firsthand: residents of the Santa Clarita Valley who needed more than weekly therapy, but less than inpatient care, had nowhere local to turn. That level of structured, evidence-based outpatient treatment had historically required a commute to Los Angeles, putting it out of reach for many families. The center's founders bring lived experience with behavioral health challenges to the facility's clinical model, shaping an approach rooted in both personal understanding and rigorous, evidence-based care.

Over the past year, the center has built a robust continuum of care spanning mental health, addiction, and eating disorder treatment. Clients receive structured support for conditions including depression, anxiety, trauma and PTSD, mood disorders, disordered eating, substance use, and co-occurring disorders, reflecting the full range of behavioral health challenges facing the Santa Clarita Valley community. Treatment is built around a whole-person clinical model integrating CBT, DBT, EMDR, and ACT with medication management, individual therapy, group therapy, and case management, with every treatment plan fully personalized to the individual.

The facility's Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) provides intensive daily structure for individuals whose symptoms have not responded to traditional outpatient therapy alone, while the Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) offers consistent support for those stepping down from PHP or managing symptoms alongside work and daily responsibilities.

Both programs are available in-person in Valencia, and virtually throughout California, with morning, afternoon, and evening scheduling options designed to meet clients where they are. The center's virtual programming has been a particular point of growth, expanding the reach of Santa Clarita Behavioral Health's services well beyond its physical location to clients across the entire state of California.

Santa Clarita Behavioral Health is in-network with most major insurance plans, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Healthnet, Tricare, TriWest, Blue Shield of CA, Cigna, Kaiser Permanente, United Healthcare, and others, and offers same-day admission. The facility continues to expand its services and clinical team in response to growing demand across the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding communities.

About Santa Clarita Behavioral Health

Santa Clarita Behavioral Health is a Joint Commission-accredited outpatient behavioral health center located at 23838 Valencia Blvd, Suite 200, Valencia, CA 91355. The facility offers PHP, IOP, and alumni programming for adults managing mental health conditions, eating disorders, addiction, and co-occurring disorders. Virtual options are available throughout California.



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