Pardon Advocate and Second Chance Firm Founder Corey Brinson Files Over 400 Pardon Applications

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corey Brinson and Second Chance Firm Surpass 400 Pardon Applications Filed and Granted for Clients Seeking a Second Chance

Corey J. Brinson, founder and president of Second Chance Firm, LLC, announced that Second Chance Firm has now helped prepare, file, and secure grants in more than 400 pardon applications for individuals seeking to move beyond the barriers of a criminal record.

Founded by Corey Brinson, Second Chance Firm is a Connecticut-based pardon consulting company that prepares strategic, evidence-based pardon applications for clients with conviction histories. While most of the firm’s work has focused on Connecticut pardon applications before the Connecticut Board of Pardons and Paroles, Second Chance Firm has also assisted clients with pardon matters that have been granted in other states, including New Jersey and Illinois.

“Second Chance Firm was built on one simple belief: a person’s past should not define their future,” said Corey Brinson, Founder and President of Second Chance Firm. “After hundreds of interviews with people who have conviction histories, I have seen the same truth over and over again: people can change, families can be restored, and a pardon can open doors that were closed for years.”

Second Chance Firm prepares comprehensive pardon packages that include application preparation, personal statements, reference letters, conviction-record review, police-report review, employment and rehabilitation documentation, and strategic guidance through the pardon process. The firm emphasizes accountability, rehabilitation, family stability, work history, community support, and the client’s personal story of change.

Corey Brinson brings a unique perspective to pardon work. As someone with his own conviction history who later earned a law degree, an LL.M. in Human Rights and Social Justice, and an MBA, Brinson understands both the consequences of a criminal record and the importance of redemption. The Second Chance Firm website describes Brinson as “living proof that people are capable of real change” and notes his 20-plus years of experience in the criminal justice system.

“Every pardon application is more than paperwork,” Brinson said. “It is a person’s life story. It is a chance to show a board that the person standing before them today is not the same person reflected in an old conviction record. Our job is to tell that story with honesty, preparation, and proof.”

Second Chance Firm’s work has focused heavily on Connecticut Absolute Pardons, which can erase eligible conviction records and help remove barriers to employment, housing, licensing, education, business opportunities, and civic participation. The firm also helps clients understand the pardon process, gather records, prepare for hearings, and present evidence of rehabilitation.

The company’s motto, “Because Your Life Deserves A Second Chance,” reflects its broader mission: helping people reclaim their futures after years of living with the stigma and practical consequences of a criminal record.

Second Chance Firm has offices in Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport and offers free consultations for people interested in determining whether they may be eligible for a pardon. The firm’s website lists its Hartford headquarters at CityPlace II, 185 Asylum Street, Suite 1502, Hartford, Connecticut, and its main phone number as 1-800-783-0504.

For more information about Corey Brinson and Second Chance Firm, visit www.secondchancefirm.com or call 1-800-783-0504.

About Second Chance Firm, LLC

Second Chance Firm, LLC is a Connecticut-based criminal justice consulting company founded by Corey J. Brinson. The firm helps individuals with conviction histories prepare pardon applications, personal statements, reference letters, and supporting documentation for state and federal pardon matters.

Contact:

Second Chance Firm, LLC

Corey J. Brinson, LLM, MBA

CityPlace II, 185 Asylum Street, Suite 1502

Hartford, CT 06103

Phone: 1-800-783-0504

Website: www.secondchancefirm.com

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