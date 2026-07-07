Governor Stein Signs State Budget, Enacting Historic Pay Raises for Teachers and Law Enforcement

Today Governor Stein signed Senate Bill 257 into law, enacting North Carolina’s first full state budget in more than two years. Governor Stein released the following statement:

“North Carolinians expect their elected officials to come together across our differences to deliver for people. This budget delivers the largest starting teacher pay raise in nearly 50 years and overall teacher pay raise in fifteen years, fully funds Medicaid for the year, and provides historic salary increases to public safety officers who sacrifice to keep our communities and prisons safe. It reaffirms our commitment to western North Carolina’s full recovery and eliminates tax exemptions for data centers’ electricity use. The budget also makes meaningful investments in our community colleges, the DMV, child care, cybersecurity, a new veterans’ home, clean drinking water, and summer food programs for kids.

“This budget has real flaws, however. The legislature slashed more than 1,000 state government positions, making it harder for us to keep people safe and healthy. It also includes a number of unconstitutional and wrong-headed provisions like those shifting power from the executive branch or those that are hostile to local governments, especially Charlotte.

“Going forward, there is more work to do. We must continue to invest even more in public safety, public education, and other public services to be competitive with other states and to serve our people well. But as today’s budget proves, we can work together to get things done. I am eager to keep at it with the General Assembly to keep building on our momentum to create a North Carolina that’s safer, stronger, and more prosperous with opportunity for every person.”

Governor Stein also signed House Bill 56: 2026 Budget Technical Corrections.

View Governor Stein’s full remarks from today’s signing ceremony.