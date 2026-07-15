CSols Canada Announces Live Webinar to Drive AI Readiness in Energy and Chemical Labs

Canada's chemical and energy labs can learn AI readiness tips from CSols and SampleManager™ LIMS experts. CSols is the premier lab informatics solutions provider in North America

Canada's chemical and energy labs can learn AI readiness tips from CSols and SampleManager™ LIMS experts.

Whether an organization is looking to optimize quality control or roll out a sweeping enterprise digital strategy, this session provides the foundation needed to turn data into a strategic asset.” — Chad Stanton

ST. JOHN, NB, CANADA, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSols Canada, Inc., the premier laboratory informatics consultancy, today announced a live, one-hour educational webinar, Transforming Canadian Energy & Chemical Labs with AI Readiness. The event will take place next Wednesday, July 22 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

As laboratory data expands exponentially, many energy and petrochemical organizations remain caught in a reactive loop, relying heavily on historical reports that only tell you what happened, with no way to learn why. This webinar is designed to break that cycle, offering a practical blueprint for transitioning from advanced data theory to active, predictive, AI-enabled laboratory workflows.

Moving from Reactive Reports to Predictive Power

Participants will learn how leading energy and petrochemical laboratories are successfully laying the groundwork for AI initiatives. The session will focus on what it truly takes to evolve from standard historical reporting into predictive, data-driven operations.

Additionally, attendees will get an exclusive look inside Thermo Scientific™ SampleManager™ LIMS version 21.3 to see firsthand how to identify trends, anticipate issues before they occur, and extract maximum value from existing laboratory data.

"Whether an organization is looking to optimize quality control or roll out a sweeping enterprise digital strategy," says Chad Stanton, Sr. Product Manager, Digital Science & Automation Solutions at Thermo Fisher Scientific, "this session provides the actionable foundation required to turn data into a strategic asset."

Key Takeaways for Attendees

The webinar will deliver comprehensive insights on how to scale AI successfully, covering critical areas such as:

• Strategic AI Priorities: Understanding why AI has become vital for Canadian energy and chemical labs.

• Data Readiness and Management: Evaluating data readiness and utilizing data harmonization and master data management to support AI.

• SampleManager LIMS v21.3 in Action: Discovering how the LIMS uses AI to identify anomalies and predict operational risks.

• Scalability and Dashboards: Building collaborative dashboards and starting small with AI to scale success.

• User Adoption and Regulation: Positioning AI as a laboratory copilot while bridging the gap between out-of-the-box LIMS features and strict Canadian regulatory environments.

• Accelerating Implementation: Using an implementation accelerator to speed up deployment, maximize the value of analytical quality control, and align with industry standards regulatory compliance and best practices.

Who Should Attend?

This high-impact session is tailored specifically for professionals looking to optimize their laboratory operations, including:

• Laboratory managers and directors

• LIMS administrators and IT professionals

• Quality assurance (QA) and compliance specialists

• Data scientists and operations executives in the energy, petrochemical, or chemical sectors

The event concludes with an interactive Q&A session, giving attendees the unique opportunity to speak directly with a CSols delivery director and a representative from Thermo Fisher Scientific. By the end of the hour, participants will walk away with a practical action plan to close data readiness gaps and build a foundation for predictive operations.

Registration Information

Registration for the webinar is complimentary but required. To secure your spot for the July 22 event, please register here. If you can’t attend on the day, registration will ensure you receive a copy of the recording.

About CSols Canada, Inc.

CSols Canada, Inc. has been serving clients since 2010 as the premier vendor-neutral laboratory informatics consultancy in Canada. We bridge the gap between scientific workflows and IT to maximize digital transformation ROI. Our full lifecycle services include strategic consulting, AI data readiness, implementation, integration, and validation. By blending deep domain expertise with a commitment to data integrity, CSols empowers organizations to enhance efficiency, ensure compliance, and turn laboratory data into a strategic asset.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

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