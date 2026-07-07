TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 43/North Fork Spring River Bridge OPEN to Traffic after Rehabilitation Project

Where: Missouri Route 43 bridge over North Fork Spring River north of Joplin in Jasper County

When: As of midnight, Monday, July 6

Details: The bridge was closed in March to allow contractor crews to replace the bridge deck/driving surface, paint bridge girders and add pavement markings and object markers at either end of the bridge.

This is part of a larger project that includes rehabilitation of the Missouri Route 43/Spring River and Jasper County Route M/Duval Creek bridges. Work on the Route 43/Spring River bridge begins with the opening of the North Fork Spring River Bridge. The Route M bridge is currently under construction with completion expected later this summer. For more information on the project, see the project website here.

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

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