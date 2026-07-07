Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,322 in the last 365 days.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 43/North Fork Spring River Bridge OPEN to Traffic after Rehabilitation Project

Where: Missouri Route 43 bridge over North Fork Spring River north of Joplin in Jasper County

When: As of midnight, Monday, July 6

Details: The bridge was closed in March to allow contractor crews to replace the bridge deck/driving surface, paint bridge girders and add pavement markings and object markers at either end of the bridge.

This is part of a larger project that includes rehabilitation of the Missouri Route 43/Spring River and Jasper County Route M/Duval Creek bridges. Work on the Route 43/Spring River bridge begins with the opening of the North Fork Spring River Bridge. The Route M bridge is currently under construction with completion expected later this summer. For more information on the project, see the project website here.

 

 

For more information, call MoDOT in Springfield at 417-895-7600 or visit www.modot.org/southwest. To receive the latest news and text alerts, sign up for e-updates.

Follow MoDOT's Southwest District: Facebook | X | Instagram |YouTube

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 43/North Fork Spring River Bridge OPEN to Traffic after Rehabilitation Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.