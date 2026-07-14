Angela Rodante, Managing Partner, Swope, Rodante P.A., Named to Insurance Bad Faith Top 10 for 2026

Managing Partner, Angela Rodante The NTL - Insurance Bad Faith - Top 10 for 2026 Swope, Rodante P.A.

The honor recognizes Angela Rodante's continued work advocating for clients in insurance bad faith litigation.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swope, Rodante P.A. is pleased to announce that Managing Partner Angela Rodante has been selected to The National Trial Lawyers: Insurance Bad Faith – Top 10 for 2026.The National Trial Lawyers: Insurance Bad Faith – Top 10 is an invitation-only professional organization comprised of and limited to the top 10 attorneys from each state or region who specialize in representing individuals and families in insurance bad faith claims. Membership recognizes attorneys who have demonstrated experience and leadership in this highly specialized area of law.For nearly 30 years, Ms. Rodante has represented individuals and families in complex litigation involving insurance bad faith, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death . As Managing Partner of Swope, Rodante P.A., she has built a practice focused on holding insurance companies accountable when they fail to act fairly toward their policyholders.“I'm honored to be recognized by The National Trial Lawyers through its Insurance Bad Faith – Top 10 selection," said Ms. Rodante. “Holding insurance companies accountable when they fail to honor the promises they make to their policyholders does more than help the individual bringing the claim; it also encourages fair treatment for everyone who relies on insurance. I'm grateful to continue this work alongside an incredible team that is committed to advocating for our clients every day.”About Swope, Rodante P.A. & Angela RodanteAt Swope, Rodante P.A., we make a deep emotional investment in seeking justice for clients whose lives have been devastated by catastrophic events. Ms. Rodante leads many of the firm's insurance bad faith and catastrophic injury matters, helping individuals and families pursue the compensation and accountability they deserve. Learn more at https://www.swoperodante.com/

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