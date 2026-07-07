OVERLAND IOP EXPANDS INTO EATING DISORDER TREATMENT, BRINGING DUAL DIAGNOSIS EXPERTISE TO LOS ANGELES

Overland IOP Facility

West LA Outpatient Center Leverages Decade of Co-Occurring Disorder Experience to Launch Specialized Eating Disorder Program

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overland IOP, one of Los Angeles' most established outpatient mental health and addiction treatment centers, has launched a dedicated eating disorder treatment program. The move marks a natural evolution for a facility that has long specialized in co-occurring disorders, given the well-documented clinical overlap between eating disorders and the conditions Overland has treated for years, including depression, anxiety, trauma, and substance use.

Research consistently shows that individuals with eating disorders are significantly more likely to struggle with co-occurring substance use, mood disorders, and unresolved trauma than the general population. Yet most outpatient programs treat these conditions in silos, addressing addiction or mental health without the clinical framework to recognize and treat disordered eating alongside them. Overland's new program closes that gap by applying the same integrated, dual-diagnosis model that has defined its care to one of the most clinically complex conditions in behavioral health.

The eating disorder program operates within Overland's Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), with morning, afternoon, and evening tracks available to accommodate clients' schedules. Treatment plans are fully individualized and draw from Overland's existing clinical toolkit, including CBT, DBT, ACT, trauma-informed therapy, and psychodynamic approaches, extended with specialized eating disorder components.

Overland offers in-person care at its West LA location, as well as fully virtual programming for clients throughout California, ensuring that high-quality, structured treatment remains accessible regardless of location, commute, or schedule. Whether clients participate on-site or remotely, they receive the same evidence-based, individualized care Overland is known for.

Overland accepts most major insurance plans, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Kaiser Permanente, Tricare, TriWest, Blue Shield of CA, United Healthcare, and others, and offers same-day insurance verification and admission. Those seeking treatment for themselves or a loved one can reach Overland's admissions team directly through the contact page or explore the full range of mental health and addiction treatments the facility offers.

About Overland IOP

Overland IOP is an outpatient mental health and addiction treatment center located in West LA at 3415 Overland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034. The facility offers PHP, IOP, and alumni programming for adults managing mental health conditions, addiction, and co-occurring disorders, with in-person and virtual options.

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