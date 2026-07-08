Robert Polacek of the RoseBernard Studio Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Polacek is a distinguished artist and designer of premier spaces—hotels, restaurants and pubs, offices and mixed-use spaces—with an elevated level of class and sophistication. One feature of these spaces is the décor, the lush carved woods, wallpapers and furnishings that lend their energy and history to the rooms that they fill. He speaks about a twelve-foot-tall mirror, a Victorian era bench, and vanity trays made from mercury glass.

“I learned much from my grandfather, who was a master carpenter, about craft, creativity and hands on experience. Every piece of furniture has its roots. I’ve been busy sourcing Victorian furniture for a revamp of the Hotel Del Coronado in California. The interior dates back to the late 1800s and some of it changed in the 1960s. Every item, down to the glassware, has a story to tell about parties, artist salons, and the people who once lived with the objects. Some of them were Hollywood stars gold rush pioneers or foreign dignitaries.”

A unique and calming travel experience

Polacek says that when people travel, there is a flurry and a havoc that comes along so the spaces he creates have to soothe, calm, and counter the nervous rush. His spaces are still fluid, much as modern life is, but they are also meaningful, softening, and tranquil. He creates an experience he calls dwell time and makes sure it a positive one.

Robert, popularly known as Roby, is co-founder and creative director of RoseBernard studio, which drew its name from the grandparents of the two partners. The firm was created when his former employer, The Puccini Group closed after his mentor’s death. They scrambled to form a new company, secure lawyers and accountants, yet stay true to their essence and inspirations. Grandma Rose (of partner Justin Columbik) had been working as a secretary at the Ford modeling agency when a scout came in one day and asked her to become a model. Her idea of fine taste and fashion was an influence not soon forgotten.

Polacek was a young designer sketching novel ideas for David Rockwell and he kept on creating and rising. In the course of his career, he has partnered with celebrities, chefs, and established hospitality leaders like Marriott, Hyatt and Waldorf Astoria, helping to build and stay true to their brands.

Design as a concept and a standard

“We strive to follow the standards. It creates a sense of comfort and communality. Design matters but people matter too. We also keep up with the systems and look at opportunities to change or repurpose things. We have to be nimble. It helps keep us out front and attracts great young talent to the studio.”

While their design studio is based in San Francisco, they have office affiliates in London, Milan and other global centers of taste and travel. Roby Polacek is staying local while working on the Hotel del Coronado. RoseBernard Studio continues to develop novel ways of blending strategy, design and hospitality. They are dedicated to spaces that welcome, delight, and cater to personal needs. They are also future focused, always looking at new ways to catalog and archive objects, such as the DHO, or ways to recycle and repurpose materials, including creating furnishings out of mycelium, a product of mushroom roots and other fungi.

The two founders of RoseBernard Studio have decades of experience across hospitality, brand strategy and operational insight. They support clients at every phase, from brand development and standards to support for installation and construction. The studio is passionately devoted to disciplined work and transforming hospitality spaces from something merely transactional to something highly experiential. Thus, a lobby becomes a social hub, quiet alcoves are built into larger spaces, and a bar can serve either coffees or cocktails depending on the time of day. And when you lift the glass to toast, you will have a sense, an inner vibration, of the other people who used it in glory days of the past.

Close Up Radio recently featured Robert “Roby” Polacek of RoseBernard Studio in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday July 6th at 12pm Eastern / 9am Pacific, and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday July 13th at 12pm Eastern / 9am Pacific

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-robert-polacek/id1785721253?i=1000775837440

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-welcomes-back-robert-polacek-of-the-rosebernard-studio-338361641

https://open.spotify.com/episode/64zUZgpR2pAwSc8UdhEBUD

For more information, please visit www.rosebernardstudio.com

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