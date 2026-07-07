LIFESCAPE RECOVERY LAUNCHES DEDICATED EATING DISORDER TREATMENT PROGRAM IN LOS ANGELES

Lifescape Recovery Facility

Outpatient Mental Health Center Expands Clinical Offerings to Address the Growing Need for Specialized Eating Disorder Care in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifescape Recovery, a top-rated outpatient mental health and addiction treatment center located in Los Angeles, has announced the launch of a dedicated eating disorder treatment program. The new program expands Lifescape's existing continuum of care to address one of the most clinically complex and underserved areas of behavioral health, bringing the same evidence-based, whole-person approach that has defined the facility's mental health and addiction programming to individuals struggling with anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, and other disordered eating patterns.

Eating disorders carry among the highest mortality rates of any mental health condition and frequently co-occur with depression, anxiety, trauma, and substance use disorders. Lifescape's new program addresses that gap by delivering structured, clinically supervised care within both its Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) frameworks, giving clients the flexibility to receive meaningful treatment without the disruption of inpatient admission.

The eating disorder program integrates with Lifescape's established therapeutic modalities, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), and trauma-informed care. The facility ensures that each individual receives a fully personalized treatment plan developed in collaboration with Lifescape's experienced clinical team. Morning, afternoon, and evening scheduling options accommodate clients balancing work, school, and other responsibilities.

Recognizing that access to quality care should not be limited by geography or schedule, Lifescape offers both in-person programming at its Los Angeles location and virtual telehealth options for clients throughout California. This flexibility enables individuals to receive the same level of structured, clinically supervised care from home, whether they are transitioning from a higher level of care, managing competing responsibilities, or simply not located near the facility.

The launch builds on Lifescape's established track record of treating complex, co-occurring conditions. The facility holds more than 100 five-star Google reviews, reflecting consistent clinical outcomes and a high standard of patient care. Treatment is covered by most major insurance plans, including Healthnet, Tricare, TriWest, Blue Shield of CA, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Kaiser Permanente, United Healthcare, and others, with same-day insurance verification and admission available. Learn more through Lifescape's admissions process.

About Lifescape Recovery

Lifescape Recovery is an outpatient mental health and addiction treatment center located at 1212 North Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029. The facility offers PHP, IOP, and alumni programming for adults managing mental health conditions, addiction, and co-occurring disorders, with both in-person and telehealth options available.

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