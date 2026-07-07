For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Contact:

Mike Schmidt, Project Engineer, 605-940-1000

Lane and Road Closures Scheduled for Interstate 229 and Cliff Avenue at Exit 4 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Beginning Monday, July 13, 2026, temporary lane and road closures are scheduled on Interstate 229 (I-229) and Cliff Avenue at exit 4 in Sioux Falls to allow crews to set bridge girders for the new northbound I-229 bridge.

Travel Impacts:

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14, the northbound driving lane on I-229 between exit 3 (Minnesota Avenue) and exit 5 (26th Street) will be closed nightly.

From 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, South Cliff Avenue will be fully closed between the southbound I-229 on- and off-ramps and the Spencer Park Access Road.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, July 16, Cliff Avenue will again be fully closed between the southbound I-229 on- and off-ramps and the Spencer Park Access Road. Weather permitting, the closure is expected to be lifted by noon on Saturday, July 18.

Motorists are reminded to use caution and reduce their speed while workers and equipment are present.

Featured Project Information:

Find additional information about this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/i229exit4.

Sign Up for Text Notifications:

For updates on major traffic changes on this reconstruction project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "I229Exit4" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-