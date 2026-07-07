When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 06, 2026 FDA Publish Date: July 07, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description May contain undeclared milk in the form of sodium caseinate Company Name: Fayus, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Fayus Inc., doing business as Yusol International Foods (Sacramento, CA) is voluntarily recalling OLA-OLA POUNDED YAM because the product may contain undeclared milk in the form of sodium caseinate, which is not declared on the label.

The recall is being initiated as a result of an internal investigation discovering that some packaged OLA-OLA POUNDED YAM had been distributed in packaging that did not disclose the presence of sodium caseinate – derived from milk (dairy) allergen. A subsequent investigation found that the issue resulted from a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes. People who have an allergy or severe milk sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if consumed. No illness or injuries have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

OLA-OLA POUNDED YAM was distributed through distribution outlets between December 2025 – May 2026 in Canada, Australia and the following United States:

California

Georgia

Illinois

New Jersey

New York

Texas

The recalled product is packaged in a clear bag – see attached picture. The recalled product can be identified by the expiration dates: November 2028 through May 2029. Consumers should check expiration date on the front of the packaging. This recall only applies to products with expiration dates from November 2028 through May 2029 with the dairy allergen not listed.

Fayus Inc. is working to apply dairy allergen warning stickers to affected products that remain on store shelves.

Questions or Exchange Requests:

Consumers with a milk allergy or sensitivity should not consume the affected product. They may return it to the place of purchase for an exchange for a correctly labeled product or warning sticker labeled product. Fayus Inc. apologizes for any inconvenience and remains committed to the safety and quality of its products.