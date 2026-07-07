Florida Trend Announces Legal Elite NOTABLE - Managing Partner Honorees

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th annual 2026 Florida Trend Legal Elite NOTABLE - Managing Partners special section has been published in the July issue. The section includes 119 exceptional managing partners from small and large legal firms across the state whose responsibilities range from setting the corporate vision and long-term growth strategies to overseeing day-to-day personnel and administrative operations.

Florida Trend invited individuals from across the state’s legal community to nominate and recommend managing partners who met specific methodology and criteria parameters. Nominations were vetted by Florida Trend and the most noteworthy managing partners were selected for their outstanding leadership, business acumen and mentorship roles.

“The Florida Bar congratulates the Bar members receiving this accolade in recognition of their leadership, excellence and professionalism,” notes Florida Bar President Michael Fox Orr. “As lawyers, we are privileged to serve the public and our judicial system, and this honor highlights those who do so at the very highest level.”

“It is with great pleasure that Florida Trend recognizes and honors these legal executives with the distinction of Legal Elite NOTABLE - Managing Partner. Dedicated to their profession, these attorneys show exceptional leadership, expertise in their fields of study and a steadfast conviction for the rule of law. Published in its July Issue, Florida Trend highlights each of the selected managing partners through a short profile, identifying the impact they have made to their firm, the legal profession and the community they serve," says President and Publisher David Denor.

View the entire Legal Elite NOTABLE - Managing Partners roster, at www.FloridaTrend.com/Notable.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 292,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. FloridaTrend.com offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly video newscast highlighting Florida’s top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. FloridaTrend.com attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.



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