Level 3 Construction Completes 100-Room Renovation at the Best Western Escondido Hotel

Each renovated guest room at the Best Western Hotel Escondido offers comfortable sleeping, lounging, and dining spaces for an enhanced guest stay. Level 3 Construction of Vista, California was responsible for the renovation. Level 3 Construction renovated all hotel rooms at the Best Western Escondido Hotel while it remained open to guests. Updated guest bathroom completed at the Best Western Escondido Hotel. Level 3 Construction was responsible for the renovation work. Ian Mahon, President and CEO of Level 3 Construction Level 3 Construction is a leading general contractor specializing in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects.

Project delivered on schedule and within budget while hotel remained operational

ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Level 3 Construction, Inc., a general contractor specializing in the construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable housing projects, has completed the renovation of all 100 guest rooms and interior corridors at the Best Western Escondido Hotel located at 1700 Seven Oakes Road. The project was delivered on schedule and within budget while allowing the hotel to remain operational throughout construction.

As part of the property’s ongoing performance improvement plan (PIP), the renovation included drywall repairs, fresh paint, upgraded finishes, new carpeting and wallcoverings, and installation of owner-furnished furniture, fixtures, and equipment. The renovation builds upon previous owner investments in the hotel’s Wi-Fi infrastructure, in-room televisions, and pool area, creating a more modern and welcoming guest experience.

“We’re extremely pleased with the outcome of this renovation,” said Sandy Bagri, owner of the Best Western Escondido Hotel. “Level 3 Construction was a trusted partner from beginning to end, delivering the project on schedule and within budget while allowing us to continue serving our guests throughout construction. Since reopening the renovated rooms, we've received wonderful feedback from guests who appreciate the updated design, improved comfort, and refreshed overall experience. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Level 3 Construction team on future projects.”

This project continues a longstanding relationship between Level 3 Construction and hotel ownership. In 2017, the company completed a seven-week renovation of the property’s public spaces, including the lobby, breakfast area, registration desk, back office, business center, meeting room, and public restrooms.

Throughout this three-month renovation, the hotel remained open to guests while construction was carefully phased to minimize disruptions to daily operations. Close coordination between Level 3 Construction, hotel management, and ownership allowed the project to be completed efficiently without compromising the guest experience.

“One of the greatest compliments a client can give is the opportunity to work together again,” said Ian Mahon, president and CEO of Level 3 Construction. “Having previously completed the hotel’s public-space renovation, we were proud to return and deliver another successful project. Completing this renovation on schedule, within budget, and with minimal disruption to hotel operations reflects the planning, coordination, and communication that define every hospitality project we undertake.”

Having completed nearly 100 hotel renovations throughout California, Hawaii, and Arizona, Level 3 Construction specializes in delivering complex renovations for occupied hospitality properties. Its portfolio includes guest room renovations, public-space upgrades, restaurant and kitchen remodels, ballroom improvements, and large-scale brand-mandated PIPs for many of the industry's leading hotel brands.

About Best Western® Hotels & Resorts

Best Western Hotels & Resorts is a globally recognized hospitality brand offering a portfolio of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of travelers worldwide. Best Western properties are independently owned and operated and adhere to brand standards designed to ensure quality, comfort, and consistency.

About Level 3 Construction, Inc.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Vista, California, Level 3 Construction, Inc. specializes in the ground-up construction and renovation of multifamily, hotel, mixed-use, and affordable-housing projects. Unlike a typical general contractor, Level 3 Construction employs its own skilled trades team, ensuring superior quality, attention to detail, and efficiency throughout every phase of construction. This integrated approach has made the company a trusted partner for regional developers, global hospitality brands, real estate investors, and architects seeking excellence, predictable timelines, and cost-effective solutions. With its impressive portfolio of ground-up and renovation projects — and its growing roster of repeat clients — Level 3 Construction continues to set the standard for construction excellence in California. Learn more at level3construction.com or connect on social media @level3construction.

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