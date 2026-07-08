Kripicard Launches Global Proxy Marketplace, Expanding Its Digital Infrastructure Ecosystem

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kripicard today announced the launch of its new Proxy Marketplace, giving individuals, developers, marketers, agencies, and businesses access to high-quality residential, mobile, and datacenter proxy solutions through a single platform.The new service marks another step in Kripicard’s strategy to build a comprehensive digital ecosystem for internet infrastructure, complementing its existing portfolio of crypto-funded virtual cards aka Crypto card , APIs, gift cards, eSIMs, and business payment solutions.The Proxy Marketplace is designed to serve professionals who require reliable network infrastructure for legitimate business purposes such as web data collection, market research, quality assurance testing, ad verification, multi-region application testing, cybersecurity research, and global connectivity.“Our goal has always been to simplify access to the digital tools businesses need,” said a Kripicard spokesperson. “Adding proxy services allows our customers to source critical internet infrastructure from the same trusted platform they already use for payments and digital products.”Key FeaturesResidential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxy optionsGlobal IP coverage across multiple countriesFast deployment with instant activationCompetitive pricing for individuals and enterprisesDesigned for developers, agencies, researchers, and businessesIntegration with the broader Kripicard ecosystemThe Proxy Marketplace is available immediately and joins Kripicard’s growing portfolio of digital services, which includes crypto-funded virtual payment cards, business crypto card API , digital gift cards, and international eSIM solutions.Kripicard continues to expand its platform with the objective of becoming a one-stop destination for digital infrastructure and global online commerce.For more information, visit https://www.kripicard.com About KripicardKripicard is a digital payments and infrastructure platform that provides crypto-funded virtual payment cards, APIs, digital gift cards, eSIM services, proxy solutions, and other tools for businesses and digital professionals worldwide. The company’s mission is to simplify global digital commerce by bringing essential financial and internet services together in a single platform. (Kripicard)

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