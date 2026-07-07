Rodney Rhodes Convicted of Multiple Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Related Crimes

July 7, 2026

(Palmer, AK) â€“ On July 2, a Palmer Jury found Rodney Rhodes, 68, guilty of three counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, three counts of sexual assault in the first degree, two counts of sexual assault in the second degree, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree, two counts of attempted sexual assault in the first degree, two counts of attempted sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The jury deliberated for approximately two hours following a week-and-a-half-long trial. The convictions stemmed from conduct occurring on Jan. 23, 2021, involving a fifteen-year-old girl who lived near Rhodes. Evidence presented at trial established that on Jan. 23, 2021, Rhodes picked up the victim from her home and took her on a ride on a four-wheeler. After the ride, Rhodes brought the victim to his apartment, where he committed multiple acts of sexual assault and sexual abuse against her.

Palmer Superior Court Judge John Cagle presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2026.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard, with paralegal Suzette Marey. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers Crimes Against Children Unit.

Contact: Palmer Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard at melissa.howard@alaska.gov

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.