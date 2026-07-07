Music, Community and Service: The Jazz Sanctuary Announces July Concert Series and New Community Initiatives

The Jazz Sanctuary Announces July Concert Series and New Community Initiatives-Philadelphia's unique nonprofit performing arts organization expands its mission through free concerts, a community blood drive and renewed commitment to bringing live jazz to the region. Alan Segal is the Founder and Executive Director of Philadelphia's most unique, non-profit performing arts group, The Jazz Sanctuary.

eople from different countries, cultures and backgrounds are gathering here, and that's exactly what we've been doing through jazz for nearly 15 years.” — Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Philadelphia welcomes visitors from around the world this summer, Philadelphia's most distinctive nonprofit performing arts organization continues to celebrate the universal language of music. The Jazz Sanctuary today announced its July schedule of free performances throughout the Greater Philadelphia region while also unveiling plans for a community-wide blood drive in August and outlining a renewed effort to secure funding that will carry the organization well into the future."I've been watching visitors from all over the world walk through Center City and Fairmount Park during the FIFA festivities, and it reminds me just how special Philadelphia is," said Alan Segal, founder and executive director of The Jazz Sanctuary. "People from different countries, cultures and backgrounds are gathering here, and that's exactly what we've been doing through jazz for nearly 15 years. Music has always brought people together, regardless of where they come from."Segal also shared encouraging personal news after recovering from the hip injury that sidelined him earlier this year."I'm happy to report that my recovery continues to move along at a rapid rate," he said. "I'm now able to walk without the assistance of either a walker or a cane. Every day brings progress, and I'm looking forward to continuing to share music with the audiences who have supported The Jazz Sanctuary through this journey."Now in its 15th year, The Jazz Sanctuary continues its mission of presenting free, live jazz performances in churches, community centers, senior residences and public gathering places throughout the Philadelphia region.Every performance is free of charge, ensuring that audiences of all ages and backgrounds can experience live jazz in a welcoming environment.The July performance schedule includes:• Saturday, July 11, 5 p.m. - St. Francis-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 689 Sugartown Rd, Malvern, PA 19355 – In partnership with the Great Valley School District Educational Foundation and St. Francis-in-the-Fields, The Jazz Sanctuary will perform at a fundraising event for the benefit of the Great Valley School District Educational Foundation, bringing an evening of “Jazz & Joe,” featuring live jazz, fellowship, coffee, desserts, and community connection, to the Main Line, with performers scheduled to include James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibraphone).• Tuesday, July 14, 6:30 p.m. – St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Historic Churchyard, 313 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 – The Jazz Sanctuary returns to St. Peter’s for their annual outdoor summer concert at this historic churchyard, “a peaceful green oasis in the city and resting place for notable Philadelphians.” Performers scheduled to include James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibraphone).Beyond its regular concert schedule, The Jazz Sanctuary will partner with the American Federation of Musicians Local 77-274 and the American Red Cross to present what organizers hope will become an annual community blood drive.Scheduled for Friday, August 14, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes') Church in Philadelphia, the event will carry the theme "Music Saves Lives," combining blood donations with live musical performances."For nearly 15 years we've worked to enrich lives through music," Segal said. "On August 14, we'll have the opportunity to help save lives in a very direct way. Every pint of blood collected can help as many as three people, and that's an extraordinary extension of our mission to serve the community."The initiative is being coordinated by Leon and Phaedra Jordan of the American Federation of Musicians Local 77-274 and the Renaissance Orchestra in partnership with the American Red Cross.The Jazz Sanctuary also announced that it is entering a new chapter in its organizational development following changes in its long-time sponsorship support."After more than 14 years of remarkable generosity, two of our largest sponsors have chosen either not to renew their support or to significantly reduce their contributions," Segal explained. "We remain deeply grateful to Compass Ion and Philadelphia Federal Credit Union for believing in our mission for so many years. Their partnership helped make hundreds of free performances possible."Rather than slowing down, Segal said the organization is broadening its fundraising strategy through new grants, corporate sponsorships and expanded community support."We've already received a $2,500 grant from the Presser Foundation, and we'll continue pursuing additional grant opportunities while inviting new sponsors and donors to join our mission," he said. "The encouraging news is that we have sufficient resources to continue presenting free concerts through at least April 2027. With the continued support of our audiences, donors and community partners, I'm confident we'll continue bringing live jazz to communities throughout our region well beyond that."Segal also encouraged supporters to introduce friends and family members to upcoming performances."One of the greatest gifts our audiences can give us is bringing someone who has never experienced The Jazz Sanctuary before," he said. "Every new listener helps strengthen the community we've built together."Additional information about The Jazz Sanctuary, including its continually updated performance schedule, is available on the organization's website.About The Jazz SanctuaryFounded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to bringing free live jazz performances to communities throughout the Greater Philadelphia region. Now in its 15th year, the organization has presented hundreds of performances in churches, community centers, senior residences and public spaces while remaining committed to ensuring that every concert is free and open to all. The Jazz Sanctuary is supported through individual donors, corporate sponsors, foundation grants and community partnerships. For more information or to support its mission, visit https://thejazzsanctuary.com

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