Graduate Education Reimagined: University of Dallas Launches New Graduate Business Degrees

Decision Analyst recently conducted strategic studies to help the University of Dallas College of Business reimagine its graduate business degrees.

The University of Dallas College of Business conducted original and innovative research through Decision Analyst to help create graduate programs that fit the needs, and goals of business students.” — Jerry W. Thomas, CEO Decision Analyst

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Dallas announces the launch of a bold new graduate business curriculum — one that combines technical excellence with ethical leadership and human-centered values. This reimagined AACSB-accredited graduate business curriculum is for working professionals and career-driven students seeking a business education that delivers personal attention, ethical grounding, and industry relevance.

“This is a complete reinvention of how we approach graduate business education,” said Dr. J. Lee Whittington, Dean of the College of Business. “We asked Decision Analyst, one of the leading research and analytics firms in the U.S., to conduct a series of studies to provide the objective, scientific information needed to create breakthrough graduate business programs.”

“At the heart of the new curriculum is the University of Dallas Business Core—three foundational courses that focus on virtuous leadership and ethical decision-making, business and the common good, and advanced communication,” Dean Whittington added. “These three concepts form the bedrock for new MBA and Master of Science degrees. In a world increasingly shaped by massive amounts of data, data science, and artificial intelligence, we believe the future of business is human. A career is about more than just making money; it’s about serving a higher purpose and contributing to the greater good of humanity.”

Decision Analyst CEO, Jerry W. Thomas, said, “The University of Dallas College of Business under Dean Whittington’s leadership conducted original and innovative research through Decision Analyst to help create graduate programs that fit the needs, interests, and goals of business students, and to prepare them to thrive in a rapidly changing global business environment. These exciting new graduate degree programs inspire students to the highest ethical standards and build the foundational knowledge and leadership skills so graduates can make a difference in the world,” Thomas added.

With the nation's No. 2 Cyber-Security program, a cutting-edge MBA, and MS programs in Business Analytics, Data Science and AI, the University of Dallas is the pathway to excellence. Individuals interested in these new graduate business programs can contact the University of Dallas at (972)721-5004. Information is also available online at at https://udallas.edu/academics/colleges-schools/college-of-business/index.php

About the University of Dallas

The University of Dallas (www.udallas.edu) is one of the leading Catholic universities in the U.S. and an innovative leader in graduate business education. Students of all faiths from all over the world are welcome. The beautiful hilltop campus is located in Las Colinas, Irving, Texas. The College of Business is fully accredited by AACSB International, one of the leading global accreditation organizations for business education.

Media contact at the University of Dallas: Clare Venegas, cvenegas@udallas.edu, 972-721-5179.

About Decision Analyst

Decision Analyst is one of the leading research and analytics firms in North America and helps major corporations optimize marketing plans and strategies, develop new products, and improve advertising and communications. The firm is headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and conducts research and consulting projects worldwide.

Media contact at Decision Analyst: Cristi Allen, callen@decisionanalyst.com; 817-640-6166.



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