News Release – DOH Alerts Public About Recall of Pedigree High Protein Wet Dog Food Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Materials

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ‘OIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DOH ALERTS PUBLIC ABOUT RECALL OF PEDIGREE HIGH PROTEIN WET DOG FOOD DUE TO POTENTIAL PRESENCE OF FOREIGN MATERIALS

26-072

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 6, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a recall issued by Mars Petcare US, Inc. for two lots of its PEDIGREE Can High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor wet dog food (13.2 oz). The recall was issued due to the potential presence of metal and plastic pieces which may cause injury or pose a choking hazard.

Mars Petcare US, Inc. identified the two lots for destruction prior to distribution, however the product was diverted and improperly sold in the United States by a third-party vendor. As such, there is no sales or distribution information available to identify if the recalled product was sold here in Hawai‘i. FDB recommends that all PEDIGREE High Protein dog food customers check their labels to ensure that they don’t possess the recalled product. The recalled product information is as follows:

Product Name Size Lot Code PEDIGREE Can High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor for dogs 13.2 oz 613C3KKCFC 613C1KKCFC

Hard or sharp foreign objects in food may cause injuries to your dog, ranging from choking to lacerations or blockages in the gastrointestinal tract. Consumers who fed the recalled product to their dog should contact their veterinarian. To date, there have been no reports of pet illness or injury.

The FDB advises consumers to verify that they possess the recalled product and stop using it immediately. The lot code can be found printed on the bottom of the can. Consumers who purchased the affected product may contact PEDIGREE Consumer Care to initiate a replacement at 1-800-525-5273 Monday through Friday from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. HST, and Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 11 a.m. HST. Consumers may also visit https://www.pedigree.com/update.

A representative image of the recalled product and a picture of the recalled lot code stamp are displayed below:

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