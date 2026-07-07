Pediatric Disaster Course Opportunity – 16 Hours of CME, CNE, and EMS CE Available

The Gulf 7 Pediatric Disaster Network (G7) is providing a free two-day, in-person Pediatric Disaster Course in Jackson, Mississippi on July 16-17, 2026.

This course, titled Pediatric Preparedness for the Healthcare Professional, is an in-person, two-day, national-level pediatric disaster training focused on clinical preparedness, emergency management, public health, resiliency and recovery. Participants will learn specific clinical considerations for pediatric patients during natural and human-made disasters, how to develop comprehensive community and facility plans to improve pediatric clinical and post-disaster resilience, and best practices for pediatric patients across the disaster cycle.

PPHP is a new course, developed in 2023 by the Gulf 7 Pediatric Disaster Network (G7) and our partners at TEEX. This course was designed specifically from the healthcare professional’s perspective to delve deeper into clinical aspects of pediatric care than previous in-person pediatric disaster courses.

16 hours of CME, CNE, and EMS CE credits are available for this course!

· Audience: Healthcare workers (Physicians, Nurses, APPs, etc.), EMS/medical response personnel, medical volunteers, emergency managers, and public health professionals.

o We encourage pediatric specialists, adult specialists, and generalists to attend this course!

· Dates/Times:

o July 16-17, 2026

o 8 am-5 pm on both days

· Location:

o Building: Children’s of Mississippi - Sanderson Tower

o Address: 2500 N. State St., Jackson, Mississippi 39216

o Room: SCH 0008 (Sanderson- Community Events and Conference Room)

· Cost: This course is being provided free of cost for all attendees.

· Register: Please see the attached flyer or follow the steps below.

o Step 1: Visit this link:

https://my.teex.org/TeexPortal/Default.aspx?MO=mCourseCatalog&D=FP&C=PRE101&S=15

o Step 2: Log into your TEEX account, or create a new account in the TEEX portal.

o Step 3: Once your account is created and you are logged in, re-click the link above and register for the course.

· FAQ: Is this course (Pediatric Preparedness for the Healthcare Professional), the same as TEEX’s MGT-439 course (Pediatric Disaster Response and Emergency Preparedness)?

o No. While G7 collaborated with TEEX to develop and instruct our Pediatric Preparedness for the Healthcare Professional course, it is an entirely separate course from TEEX’s MGT 439 course. G7’s Pediatric Preparedness for the Healthcare Professional course has a much larger focus on the clinical aspects of pediatric disaster preparedness/response, and the content was created specifically with a clinical/patient-facing audience in mind. We estimate there is less than 20% of content overlap between the two courses.