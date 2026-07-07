Winning Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Photo Gallery Opens at State Capitol

The 2025 “Parks & Forests Through the Seasons” Photo Contest Gallery Celebrates Pennsylvania’s Natural Beauty and America’s 250th Anniversary

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) is proud to announce that the winning entries from the 2025 Parks & Forests Through the Seasons Photo Contest will be on display in the Pennsylvania Capitol’s East Wing Rotunda from July 1 through July 30, 2026.

The exhibit features inspiring photographs captured by talented photographers from across the Commonwealth, showcasing the beauty, diversity, and seasonal splendor of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests.

A special gallery opening reception will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the East Wing Rotunda. The event will bring together photographers, conservation advocates, state park and forest supporters, Foundation staff and board members, and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) leadership to celebrate both the exhibition and the landscapes that connect Pennsylvanians to nature.

The reception will also serve as an opportunity to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, highlighting the important role public lands have played in the nation’s history and in preserving Pennsylvania’s natural heritage for future generations.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn will join PPFF and the contest winners for the celebration.

“The photo contest highlights not just the beauty of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, but the important role these landscapes play in the lives of residents and visitors,” said Marci Mowery, President of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. “By showcasing how people engage with these treasured spaces, the exhibit underscores why continued investment and stewardship are so essential.”

Visitors to the exhibit will have the opportunity to view award-winning images and read reflections from photographers about the experiences and inspiration behind each photo.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during Capitol hours.

Event Details:

Exhibit Dates: July 1–30, 2026

Gallery Opening Reception: July 8, 2026 | 2:00 p.m.– 4:00 p.m.

Location: East Wing Rotunda, Pennsylvania State Capitol, Harrisburg, PA

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