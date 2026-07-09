Crown Council and Myriad Systems Unite to Strengthen Dental Practice Revenue Cycle Management

Myriad Systems Logo Jeremy Shiner, founder and CEO, Myriad Systems Myriad Systems MedTech Breakthrough Award 2026 for Best Compliance Solution

Crown Council's Trusted Patient Relationship Framework and Myriad Systems' Compliance Technology Help Collect More Payments and Grow Faster

By focusing on compliance and GFEs, we are working with Crown Council's elite dental practices to make patient payments easier and more transparent while reducing accounts receivable and billing cost.” — Jeremy Shiner, founder and CEO of Myriad Systems

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crown Council , the world's premier alliance of elite dental practices, and Myriad Systems , a leader in private healthcare operations and payment technology, announces a strategic partnership that merges Crown Council's proven patient service philosophy with Myriad's patent-pending eligibility and automated payments technology. Together, Crown Council and Myriad Systems believe this partnership has produced the most comprehensive mechanized patient revenue cycle management system created to date, delivering a transformative approach that eliminates manual billing overhead while significantly enhancing the patient experience.Steven J. Anderson, co-founder of Crown Council and creator of the Total Patient Service Institute ( ToPS ) program, has spent his career developing a deep understanding of the psychology of patient service. His work focuses on how patients think about treatment recommendations, the investment in their health, and how healthcare professionals impact the ultimate patient decision. He has long championed transparency, education, and patient-friendly financial arrangements as the foundation of a thriving dental practice. Working with dental practices, Anderson discovered a key practice statistic: patient-portion accounts receivable (AR) is nearly 75% more likely to never be collected than insurance-side AR. Anderson has worked on a comprehensive financial arrangements approach that allows flexibility and transparency without relying on expensive and ineffective collection methods.Jeremy Shiner, founder and CEO of Myriad Systems, brings complementary expertise and a shared framework that aligned with Anderson's philosophy from the start. With 40 years of family heritage in patient revenue cycle management, Shiner and his team recognized Anderson's philosophy immediately and contributed the compliance and technology infrastructure to automate widespread digital transformation. In addition, Myriad Systems applies a card-brand compliant healthcare rider that converts standard retail credit card processing accounts into healthcare-enabled accounts, protecting pre-authorized and enhanced payment methods offered to patients prior to treatment.In accordance with both Shiner's and Anderson's methodologies, the two organizations developed a custom and copyrighted program that combines Anderson's patient service approach with the protections of the rider, presenting protected payment options resulting in higher patient satisfaction and better results for practices. This proven methodology has driven patient payment rates to 100% of newly generated patient responsibility in live case studies by dramatically reducing existing patient AR, while capturing new balances prior to treatment and preventing future patient AR from accumulating.This success prompted a custom build of these tools into Myriad MediPay's integrated payment and practice management ecosystem, including automated waterfall eligibility with OCR insurance profile creation and verification, full iPad enablement for the patient approach, and integrated payment methods that post directly back to major dental practice management systems. Together, the two organizations developed a custom MediPay interface for Crown Council practices. The integration connects Good Faith Estimate compliance with eligibility verification, electronic check-in, and payment collection. Patients receive a clear picture of their balance before treatment, along with flexible payment options."By focusing on compliance and Good Faith Estimates, we are working with Crown Council's elite dental practices to make patient payments easier and more transparent while reducing accounts receivable and billing costs," Shiner said. "The partnership we’ve developed from our Good Faith Estimate Calculation and Compliance program speaks to all these areas and ensures payment for sustainable practice growth."A necessary element to implementing this partnership is the ToPS consulting and training program designed to help dental practices improve patient communication, treatment acceptance, and patient service. The proven ToPS framework has been fully automated into a single end-to-end workflow. Patients enter the experience informed, prepared, and financially empowered. Practices operate with full regulatory compliance, maximum upfront collection, and dramatically reduced administrative burden. The result is reduced accounts receivable, lower billing costs, and a patient experience that earns real loyalty."Aligning our deep understanding of the patient doctor relationship and psychology of financial arrangements with Myriad and MediPay systems creates an ideal solution for practices and patients," said Anderson. "Our mission is to ultimately build long-term trust and comfort with the patient and the dental practice. Patients who feel financially informed don't just pay; they return and refer, becoming the foundation of a growing, sustainable practice.”To learn more about Myriad Systems’ approach, read the whitepaper “Good Faith Estimates - Turn NSA Compliance into Revenue Growth.” https://myriadsystems.ai/media-center/from-burden-to-benefit-how-the-no-surprises-act-and-good-faith-estimates-can-drive-patient-payments-at-the-time-of-treatment To see the system in action, feel free to schedule a discovery call with William Evelsizer, Myriad Systems practice management consultant for ToPS member white glove implementation: https://meet.myriadsystems.ai/meetings/williamevelsizer/discoverycall About The Crown CouncilThe Crown Council is an association of top dental practices who are committed to Creating a Culture of Successin their practice and in the communities they serve with a commitment to clinical excellence and total patient service. By creating the Smiles for Life Foundation, Crown Council dental practices have raised and donated over $52 million to children and dental related charitable projects around the world. Information about the Crown Council is available at: http://crowncouncil.com/ ToPS/Crown Council Media Contact: Answers@TotalPatientService.com, 877-399-8677About Myriad SystemsMyriad Systems brings deep expertise in the operational, financial, and psychological dynamics of healthcare payments. The healthcare-exclusive patient payment program drives payments and payment arrangements at the time of treatment through specialized payment compliance, Good Faith Estimate & eligibly workflows, and industry-specific pre-authorization options.Beyond payments, Myriad combines revenue cycle tools, practice management, AI-infused clinical and billing workflows, and Myriad MedBill’s certified billing, coding, and credentialing expertise. The integrated platform can be deployed as an all-in-one system or through individual modules, including healthcare payments, billing, AI scribe, and advanced practice management. Learn more at: https://myriadsystems.ai/ Media Contact: publicrelations@myriadsystems.ai

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