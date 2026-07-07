Gov. Braun Announces Job Growth Plans for STEM-Focused Talent Solutions Provider

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (July 6, 2026) – Indiana Governor Mike Braun today announced that STEM DTS, an Indiana-founded provider of staffing and project services for STEM-related industries, announced plans to expand its headquarters operations in central Indiana, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2029.





"Providing the workforce of the future is critical to Indiana’s continued growth and success,” said Gov. Braun, “Our state is committed to creating the very best destination for entrepreneurs and small businesses like STEM DTS to start, build and grow, offering a predictable, low-cost business climate and unmatched resources for founders and small business owners. We look forward to the continued growth of STEM DTS in central Indiana and the opportunities being created for Hoosiers.”





STEM DTS, launched in 2024, provides comprehensive talent solutions designed to bridge the talent gap in high-demand STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Manufacturing) sectors by providing highly skilled professionals to solve technical and complex challenges. The company focuses on serving both employers and candidates through a variety of talent solutions and is committed to partnering with Indiana companies and organizations like SLATE Automotive, Flexware Innovation and Indiana Life Sciences Association that are investing in STEM careers statewide.





The company, founded by Hoosiers Jennifer Rochester, Derek Rochester, and Jeff Marts, is experiencing significant demand for its talent solutions across life sciences, advanced manufacturing, transportation, engineering and technology. STEM DTS has already started expanding its team, adding 12 new employees over the last six months.





“Indiana has always been central to our mission,” said Derek Rochester, co-founder and executive vice president of STEM DTS. “As a company founded here, we are passionate about helping Indiana companies grow by connecting them with highly skilled STEM talent while also creating meaningful career opportunities for Hoosiers. We’re proud to support the continued expansion of advanced manufacturing, life sciences, engineering and technology jobs across Indiana while delivering national-level recruiting and workforce solutions capabilities.”





STEM DTS is one of Indiana’s nearly 600,000 small businesses that support more than 1.2 million Hoosier jobs. The company leverages personalized matchmaking, proactive outreach and its staffing and human resources expertise to shape teams and drive organizational success.

Based on the company’s job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) committed an investment in STEM DTS of up to $450,000 in the form of incentive-based tax credits. These incentives are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim state benefits once jobs are created.