Celebrace Expands Access to Fully Custom Metal Braces Through Mari’s List

Preferred vendor status gives private orthodontists priority access, launch pricing, training, and fast delivery following Celebrace’s dual 2026 AAO recognition

Celebrace represents an exciting advancement in fully custom fixed orthodontics, and we are pleased to make this opportunity available to our members.” — Mari Sawtelle, Mari’s List Founder

COLLEYVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrace, the world’s first 100% digital, AI-driven, fully custom metal braces system, today announced that it is now a preferred vendor for Mari’s List, North America’s largest orthodontist-exclusive buying group and member forum. The new Mari’s List member opportunity is designed to help private practice orthodontists evaluate and begin using Celebrace with greater ease through preferred access, launch pricing, training support, and fast case delivery.

Celebrace recently received two major 2026 AAO honors, including the AAO Ortho Innovator Award – Market Impact and first place in the AAO New Products Showcase – Treatment Product Award category. Now, through Mari’s List, private practice orthodontists have a timely opportunity to move from awareness to evaluation and from recognition to real-world adoption.

“Celebrace was created to give orthodontists a fully custom fixed appliance system that starts with the doctor-approved treatment plan,” said Dr. Mehdi Peikar, founder and inventor of Celebrace. “Becoming part of Mari’s List helps us bring this technology to more private practices in a way that is accessible, supported, and aligned with how orthodontists prefer to evaluate new products.”

Celebrace combines AI-driven treatment planning, patient-specific 3D-printed metal brackets, custom bases, individualized prescription, and digitally engineered indirect bonding trays in one integrated workflow. Each case begins with a digital setup reviewed and approved by the doctor. From that approved plan, the system reverse-engineers the bracket design and prescription for each patient.

For Mari’s List members, the preferred vendor opportunity includes:

• Preferred Celebrace member access and launch pricing

• Training and onboarding support for the doctor and team

• Fast digital treatment-plan delivery

• 3D-printed custom metal brackets and bonding trays designed for efficient case starts

• A practical pathway to evaluate fully custom fixed orthodontics without adding unnecessary complexity to the practice workflow

“Mari’s List is always looking for high-quality, innovative companies that bring meaningful value to private practice orthodontists. Celebrace represents an exciting advancement in fully custom fixed orthodontics, and we are pleased to make this opportunity available to our members.” - Mari Sawtelle, Founder, Mari's List.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for orthodontists evaluating how digital workflows, AI-driven planning, and custom appliances can work together inside a fixed appliance system. While digital treatment planning and custom orthodontic technologies have advanced across the specialty, Celebrace brings these elements together in a fully custom metal braces workflow designed around the approved treatment plan.

“This is about giving doctors a smarter path to fixed appliance precision,” added Dr. Peikar. “The appliance should be designed from the plan, not adapted around a standardized prescription. That is the foundation of Celebrace.”

Mari’s List members can learn more about the Celebrace member opportunity by logging into the Mari’s List Member Portal. Orthodontists interested in becoming a Mari’s List member can visit www.marislist.com to learn more and sign up.

For more information about Celebrace, visit www.celebrace.com.

About Celebrace

Celebrace is the world’s first 100% digital, AI-driven, fully custom metal braces system. Built for orthodontists, Celebrace integrates AI-driven treatment planning, patient-specific 3D-printed metal brackets, custom bases, individualized prescription, and digitally engineered indirect bonding trays in one continuous workflow. The system is designed to preserve doctor control while helping practices deliver individualized fixed orthodontic treatment with greater precision, efficiency, and confidence.

About Mari’s List

Mari’s List is the premier orthodontist-exclusive buying group and member forum, serving 3,000 private practice orthodontists across North America. Mari’s List screens companies for quality and customer service, negotiates preferred pricing, and provides members with access to vetted vendors, peer feedback, promotions, training resources, and ongoing support from their experienced team.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.