Moneta Ventures Leads Seed Round for Argon Mechatronics, Scaling Production for Precision Robotics for Manufacturing

Moneta Ventures Leads Seed Round for Argon Mechatronics

Argon is shipping US-made precision robots today into manufacturing lines that need them now, at a cost structure nobody else can match.” — Aasim Hasan, Managing Partner at Moneta Ventures.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argon Mechatronics , the Austin-based robotics and physical-AI company building precision automated systems for manufacturing, announced today its seed round led by Moneta Ventures Moneta Ventures, the Austin and Sacramento venture firm that closed its $250M+ Fund III in 2025, leads the round and will join Argon’s board. The round also includes Jesus Mantas, who until his recent retirement served as Global Managing Partner leading Business Transformation Services across a $9B unit of IBM Consulting. Mantas is a director of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and serves on the World Economic Forum’s Global AI Council. Co-founders Amir Husain and Zaib Husain are also investors in Argon.Argon’s technology has been in development for more than a decade by inventor Zaib Husain, who will serve as Chair of the Board. Zaib is founder and general partner of Global Venture Bridge and head of Hyder Ventures, through which she has backed more than twenty startups after a successful career in finance. She serves on the Dean’s advisory council of the Cockrell School of Engineering at the University of Texas at Austin and as an avid mentor to fellow technology founders.Amir Husain is the sole founder of SparkCognition, the industrial AI company he led to a $1.4 billion valuation before stepping down as chief executive at the end of 2023. He was also founding CEO of SkyGrid, the Boeing and SparkCognition joint venture acquired by Wisk Aero in 2025. He holds more than 30 patents, served on NATO’s Innovation Advisory Board, and has advised government and defense institutions on artificial intelligence and autonomy.Argon is taking a contrarian path through the humanoid boom. While much of the field has chased general-purpose bi-pedal machines, Argon focuses on the harder commercial problem: repeatable, reliable manipulation at engineering-grade precision. Its flagship product, Argon One, is the world’s first engineering-oriented humanoid, built around twin SCARA arms that deliver 0.1mm accuracy and use more than fifteen interchangeable tool heads, including laser, milling, pipetting and 3D printing. With built-in vision and native G-Code compatibility, Argon One fits production workflows and can run autonomously or alongside human technicians.As physical AI moves from demos to production, much industry capital has flowed to machines performing jumps and flips at multi-billion-dollar valuations before achieving meaningful revenue. Argon’s approach is the inverse: solving for the manufacturing task first, including seeing, picking, placing, cutting, printing and assembling to engineering tolerances on real production lines. With hardware available for direct shipment and already deployed in the field, Argon is focused on generating output where much of the industry is still generating demos.“Our thesis at Moneta has always been to back mission-critical technology with a real moat, not slideware,” said Aasim Hasan, Managing Partner at Moneta Ventures. “Argon is shipping US-made precision robots today into manufacturing lines that need them now, at a cost structure nobody else can match.”“The real opportunity in humanoid robotics is not opulent locomotion. It is precise, useful manipulation: machines that do exact, valuable work on real production lines,” said Zaib Husain. “We have working products, real demand and an investor base that understands both deep technology and how enterprises buy.”The capital will fund production scale-up, expansion of Argon’s Texas manufacturing pipeline and the build-out of its engineering and go-to-market teams. The round follows the appointment of Lainey Corliss as Chief Executive Officer. Corliss previously served with the Texas Space Commission and led partnerships at the University of Texas at Austin, where she helped build Texas Robotics and the Machine Learning Lab.“My job is to turn this conviction into shipped units and signed customers,” said Corliss. “This capital lets us scale production, deepen our manufacturing pipeline and put precision robots on more factory floors in the US this year.”About Argon MechatronicsArgon Mechatronics is a robotics and physical-autonomy company based in Austin, Texas, founded by Amir and Zaib Husain. Argon builds robots optimized for manufacturing, combining high accuracy, modular tool use and industrial AI integration at a fraction of the cost of conventional automation. Its products include Argon One and the Argon SCARA robotic arm.About Moneta VenturesMoneta Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm investing in mission-critical, transformational technology companies.

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