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SLED Charges Spartanburg County Man with Harassment, Unlawful Communication, and Blackmail/Extortion

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Cameron Elliott Paterson, 24, with two counts of Harassment – 2nd Degree and two counts of Unlawful Communication on Thursday, July 2, 2026. 

SLED also charged Paterson with Blackmail/Extortion on Monday, July 6, 2026. The Spartanburg Police Department requested the SLED investigation. 

Details can be found in the attached warrants. 

Paterson remains in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. 

The case will be prosecuted by the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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SLED Charges Spartanburg County Man with Harassment, Unlawful Communication, and Blackmail/Extortion

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