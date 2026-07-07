Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour to Host Re-Grand Opening Celebration in Homewood

Chris and Stacey Michaels, owners of Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour, invite the Homewood community to the restaurant’s Re-Grand Opening Celebration on July 19, 2026.

Southern American cuisine, live entertainment, and community connection take center stage at the July 19 Homewood celebration.

This re-grand opening is our way of inviting the community to experience what Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour is truly about.” — Chris Michaels, Co-Owner

HOMEWOOD , IL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour , a Southern American cuisine and live entertainment restaurant in Homewood, Illinois, will host its Re-Grand Opening Celebration: A Fresh Reintroduction to Homewood on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at 1:00 p.m.The celebration is designed to formally reintroduce Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour to the Homewood and South Suburban community after opening earlier this year. The event will highlight the restaurant’s dining experience, entertainment-focused atmosphere, and vision for becoming a destination for food, music, private celebrations, and community connection.Founded by Chris Michaels and his wife Stacey, Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour brings together the rich traditions of Southern American cuisine with the vibrant energy of live entertainment. Their vision was to create a space where exceptional food meets soulful performances, all within a sophisticated black-and-white aesthetic that allows every detail to shine.Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour has been open since January 2026, but the July 19 celebration gives the restaurant an opportunity to present its full brand experience to the public with renewed visibility and a clear message: Southern American cuisine, soulful entertainment, and a grown atmosphere in the heart of Homewood.“This re-grand opening is our way of inviting the community to experience what Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour is truly about,” said Chris Michaels, Co-Owner of Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour. “We wanted to create a place where people can enjoy exceptional food, live entertainment, and a welcoming atmosphere without having to travel downtown Chicago.”“Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour is more than a restaurant,” said Stacey, Co-Owner of Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour. “It is a place where people can gather, celebrate, enjoy exceptional food, experience soulful performances, and create memories.”Located at 18031 Dixie Hwy in Homewood, Illinois, Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour offers a dining experience built around flavorful Southern American cuisine, hospitality, soulful performances, and an elevated visual atmosphere. The restaurant is positioned as a destination for date nights, group dinners, birthdays, private events, and guests seeking a sophisticated South Suburban dining experience.The July 19 celebration will give guests an opportunity to experience the restaurant’s food, atmosphere, hospitality, and entertainment-focused vision in a community-centered setting. Guests are encouraged to attend, connect with the owners, and experience Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour as it continues to grow as a Homewood dining and entertainment destination.Guests are encouraged to reserve their table in advance for the July 19 celebration. Reservation details and dining policies are available at mitchellandmichaelspdj.com.The campaign message for the event is “Homewood, meet Mitchell & Michaels again.” The phrase reflects the restaurant’s goal of reconnecting with the community while building awareness around its food, entertainment, and atmosphere.Event DetailsEvent: Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour Re-Grand Opening Celebration: A Fresh Reintroduction to HomewoodDate: Sunday, July 19, 2026Time: 1:00 p.m.Location: Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour, 18031 Dixie Hwy, Homewood, IL 60430Reservations: Guests are encouraged to reserve their table in advance at https://mitchellandmichaelspdj.com/ Phone: (708) 365-6191Email: contact@mitchellmichaels.comWebsite: https://mitchellandmichaelspdj.com/ About Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du JourFounded in the heart of Homewood, Illinois, Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour brings together the rich traditions of Southern American cuisine with the vibrant energy of live entertainment. The restaurant was created to provide a space where exceptional food meets soulful performances, all within a sophisticated black-and-white aesthetic designed to let every detail shine.Proud to be part of the Homewood community, Mitchell & Michaels Plat Du Jour is committed to being more than just a restaurant. Through local events, neighborhood engagement, and live entertainment, it serves as a gathering place for friends, families, and music lovers throughout Chicago’s South Suburbs.

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