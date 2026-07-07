Momentum, Inc. names Suzanne Engels Chief Client Officer

Suzanne Engels, Chief Client Officer

Momentum creates new executive role to align growth, solutions, and service delivery while strengthening the client experience.

I've always believed the strongest client relationships are built when growth, solution development, and delivery work together with a shared purpose.” — Suzanne Engels

CAMP HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentum, Inc. , a leading IT and management consulting firm serving public and private sector organizations throughout the Mid-Atlantic, today announced the promotion of Suzanne Engels to Chief Client Officer (CCO).The newly established executive role reflects Momentum's continued growth and strategic commitment to delivering an exceptional client experience by strengthening collaboration across the firm's Growth & Relationship Management, Solutions & Proposal Management, and Service Delivery organizations. As CCO, Engels will lead these client-facing functions, aligning strategy, solution development, and delivery to help clients achieve meaningful business outcomes while supporting the company's long-term growth."As Momentum continues to grow, stronger alignment across our client-facing teams is a natural next step," said Ashley Hock, President and CEO of Momentum. "Sue's strategic leadership and commitment to client success make her the ideal person to lead this new role and help drive meaningful outcomes for our clients."Engels joined Momentum in November 2025 as Director of Growth & Relationship Management, bringing more than 30 years of executive leadership experience spanning consulting, healthcare, technology, product management, and digital transformation. Throughout her career, she has built high-performing organizations by connecting business strategy with execution, strengthening client partnerships, and leading teams through complex organizational and technology initiatives.In her new role, Engels will be accountable for the entire client lifecycle, from business development and relationship management through solution development, proposal strategy, and successful service delivery. She will focus on strengthening collaboration across client-facing teams, accelerating organizational growth, and ensuring every engagement reflects Momentum's commitment to innovation, partnership, and measurable results."I'm honored to step into this role at such an exciting time in Momentum's journey," said Engels. "I've always believed the strongest client relationships are built when growth, solution development, and delivery work together with a shared purpose. Momentum has an exceptional team, and I'm excited to continue helping our clients solve complex challenges through collaboration, innovation, and a human-centered approach."Beyond her professional accomplishments, Engels is a recognized leader throughout Central Pennsylvania's business and technology communities. She currently serves as Board Chair of the Technology Council of Central Pennsylvania and as an Executive Ambassador for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign. She has been recognized with the Central Penn Business Journal Woman of Influence Award and the YWCA Woman of Excellence Award for her leadership, innovation, and community impact.The appointment reinforces Momentum's continued investment in scalable growth while remaining focused on what has always defined the company: trusted partnerships, exceptional service, and delivering innovative, human-centered solutions that create lasting value for clients and the people they serve.Momentum, Inc. is a women-owned IT and management consulting firm based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, providing management consulting, digital transformation, project and program management, organizational change management, and implementation support services to public and private sector clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Momentum partners with organizations to modernize services, improve business outcomes, and deliver innovative, human-centered solutions that make a meaningful difference. For more information on Momentum, Inc., visit www.m-inc.com

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