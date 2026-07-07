Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,137 in the last 365 days.

STATE BUYS LAND IN LAKELAND FOR SIXTH DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL

July 7, 2026, 5:06 a.m. ET

Florida’s Sixth District Court of Appeal now has land for a permanent home, with a building to come in the next few years.

The state has purchased a 5.3-acre site at 4165 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland for the court, one of six in Florida that handle appeals of cases from trial courts, The Ledger has learned.

The Internal Improvement Trust Fund, Florida’s official bank account, paid nearly $1.1 million in May for the property, according to Polk County property records.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

STATE BUYS LAND IN LAKELAND FOR SIXTH DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.