STATE BUYS LAND IN LAKELAND FOR SIXTH DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL

July 7, 2026, 5:06 a.m. ET

Florida’s Sixth District Court of Appeal now has land for a permanent home, with a building to come in the next few years.

The state has purchased a 5.3-acre site at 4165 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland for the court, one of six in Florida that handle appeals of cases from trial courts, The Ledger has learned.

The Internal Improvement Trust Fund, Florida’s official bank account, paid nearly $1.1 million in May for the property, according to Polk County property records.