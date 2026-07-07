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FLORIDA HIGH COURT NOW WANTS TO SUSPEND JUDGE WHO MADE 900+ POLITICAL DONATIONS

The Florida Supreme Court has added suspension to the list of sanctions it wants imposed on an Orlando Circuit judge who admitted to making nearly $30,000 in left-leaning political contributions, vacating its previous order finding the judge should face only a public reprimand and a fine.

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FLORIDA HIGH COURT NOW WANTS TO SUSPEND JUDGE WHO MADE 900+ POLITICAL DONATIONS

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