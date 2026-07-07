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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/29/26-7/3/26   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, June 29 to Wednesday, July 1 

AG Brown attended the National Association of Attorneys General Presidential Summit in Greenwich, Connecticut.  

Tuesday, June 30 

1:00 pm: Moderated a panel on “Current Consumer Trends in Data-Driven Pricing”  

Wednesday, July 1 

6:00 pm: Spoke at America’s 250th “Let Freedom Ring” Celebration 

Sandy Amphitheater 

Thursday, July 2 

10:00 am: Litigation briefing 

Virtual  

1:30 pm: Criminal screening 

Salt Lake County  

2:30 pm: Senior staff meeting 

Virtual  

4:30 pm: Senior staff update 

Salt Lake County 

Friday, July 3 

Office closed in observation of Independence Day  

9:45 am: AG Brown joined Senator John Curtis on 250-Mile Walk to celebrate Independence Day 

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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/29/26-7/3/26   

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