Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 6/29/26-7/3/26   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, June 29 to Wednesday, July 1 AG Brown attended the National Association of Attorneys General Presidential Summit in Greenwich, Connecticut. Tuesday, June 30 1:00 pm: Moderated a panel on “Current Consumer Trends in Data-Driven Pricing” Wednesday, July 1 6:00 pm: Spoke at America’s 250th “Let Freedom Ring” Celebration Sandy Amphitheater Thursday, July 2 10:00 am: Litigation briefing Virtual 1:30 pm: Criminal screening Salt Lake County 2:30 pm: Senior staff meeting Virtual 4:30 pm: Senior staff update Salt Lake County Friday, July 3 Office closed in observation of Independence Day 9:45 am: AG Brown joined Senator John Curtis on 250-Mile Walk to celebrate Independence Day

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