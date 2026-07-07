Community Care Day Brings Free Laundry, Books, and Community Resources to Independence Families

Fresh Spin Laundry will host Community Care Day on July 18, bringing together local nonprofit organizations, free self-service laundry, children's books, and community resources for Independence families.

Community organizations, free laundry, children's books, and literacy programs come together July 18 to support Independence families.

A laundromat can be more than a place to wash clothes, it can be a place where neighbors connect, families discover resources, and community partnerships come to life.” — Aaron Winters, Owner

INDEPENDENCE, MO, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community organizations from across Eastern Jackson County will come together on Saturday, July 18, for Community Care Day , a free event designed to connect families and individuals with valuable local resources while providing free laundry, children's books, literacy activities, and access to community services.The event will be hosted at Fresh Spin Laundry , 10215 E. Truman Rd. in Independence, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., transforming a neighborhood laundromat into a community gathering place where residents can access multiple organizations in one convenient location.Participating organizations include Community Services League, Care Beyond the Boulevard, Mid-Continent Public Library's Reading Rocket, and other local partners committed to serving Independence residents.Visitors will receive free self-serve laundry through the Laundry Boss app while connecting with organizations that provide housing assistance, food resources, healthcare information, financial stability programs, literacy services, and other community support.Community Services League sees the event as an opportunity to connect with neighbors in a meaningful way."Our mission is to partner with our neighbors by collaborating on strategies that foster community stability and individual well-being," said Community Services League. "Laundry is a vital resource in short supply for our unhoused neighbors. It is about more than clean clothes—it is about well-being and dignity. We hope families leave not only with help today, but with a relationship that offers hope for tomorrow."Care Beyond the Boulevard will also be on-site, sharing information about its work providing high-quality, free medical and mental health care to unhoused, uninsured, and vulnerable residents throughout the Kansas City area. The organization is dedicated to ensuring everyone has access to compassionate, evidence-based healthcare regardless of financial or social circumstances.Families can also explore Mid-Continent Public Library's Reading Rocket, where children will receive free books and discover library resources that encourage literacy and lifelong learning.The idea for Community Care Day grew from a simple observation: laundromats are one of the few places where people from all walks of life regularly spend time together. Rather than asking families to travel to multiple locations for assistance, organizers wanted to bring community organizations directly to a place residents already visit."A laundromat can be more than a place to wash clothes," said Aaron Winters, owner of Fresh Spin Laundry. "It can be a place where neighbors connect, families discover resources, and community partnerships come to life."Community Care Day follows Fresh Spin Laundry's Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Friday, July 17, but the focus of Saturday's event is community collaboration and increasing awareness of the organizations working every day to strengthen Independence.Event DetailsCommunity Care DaySaturday, July 18, 20268:00 AM – 2:00 PMFresh Spin Laundry10215 E. Truman Rd.Independence, MO 64052The event is free and open to the public.

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