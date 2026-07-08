OmniSite Offers Upgraded Crystal Ball Plus for More Reliable Remote Monitoring Performance

OmniSite's redesigned Crystal Ball Plus features OTA update capability, 24 VDC sensor voltage, and a new circuit board for improved field reliability.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OmniSite, a leading cellular and cloud-based remote monitoring company headquartered in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, offers the upgraded Crystal Ball Plus — a fully redesigned pump station monitor built to deliver greater reliability, simplified maintenance, and long-term performance for municipal utility managers across the United States.

Municipal water and wastewater infrastructure requires consistent, accurate equipment monitoring around the clock. The Crystal Ball Plus — a 3-in-1 device that functions simultaneously as a cellular pump station monitor, backup pump controller, and data analyzer — has been redesigned with an entirely new circuit board to meet the increasing performance demands placed on municipal pump stations nationwide.

Key Upgrades to the Crystal Ball Plus

The redesigned Crystal Ball Plus includes the following hardware and firmware enhancements:

• Over-the-Air (OTA) Update Capability: The device can now receive remote firmware updates, eliminating the need for manual installations and ensuring units remain current with the latest improvements without requiring a field visit.

• 24 VDC External Sensor Courtesy Voltage: Upgraded from 12 VDC, this enhancement better supports today's 4–20 mA sensors and provides more consistent long-term performance in the field.

• New Circuit Board: The redesigned board delivers increased memory and faster processing speeds, improving both performance and ease of service.

• Increased LED Brightness: Enhanced visibility supports use in outdoor and high-sunlight environments.

• Simplified Internal Design: A reduced number of circuit boards maintains durability while supporting long-term maintenance practicality.

• Numerous Circuit Improvements: The updated unit is designed to be tougher, more reliable, and easier to service than its predecessor.

A larger internal rechargeable backup battery — planned for a future upgrade — is expected to dramatically increase runtime during power outages.

Supporting Municipal Infrastructure Nationwide

OmniSite reports tens of thousands of monitors deployed across the United States, monitoring municipal sewage and water pumping stations. The Crystal Ball Plus delivers real-time alerts via email, phone, and text message — or any combination of the three — so municipal utility managers always know what is happening at their stations.

Core operational features of the Crystal Ball Plus include:

• 14 digital inputs and 4 analog inputs, accepting 12 VAC to 120 VAC/VDC, for direct connection of floats and sensors

• Four 20A @ 120 VAC resistive relay outputs for dependable backup pump control

• An on-board 12V power supply ensuring continued monitoring and alert delivery during main power failures

• 4G LTE cellular communications for reliable data transmission on available networks

• Machinery operational data reporting every 15 minutes through the Elite Data package

The Crystal Ball Plus serves as a cost-effective alternative to traditional Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, providing comparable monitoring and control features at a fraction of the cost and complexity.

"These enhancements are all about reducing downtime, minimizing service calls, and delivering a more dependable monitoring solution for our customers and partners," said Mr. Tom Ward, President and CEO of OmniSite. "At OmniSite, we are committed to continuous improvement — building products that perform today and are ready for the future."

Applications Across Water, Wastewater, and Airfield Operations

The Crystal Ball Plus serves municipal utility managers across three primary application areas:

• Wastewater: Monitors pump health, runtime trends, cycles, amps, inflow and infiltration (I&I), flow, and gallons per minute (GPM) in municipal wastewater collection systems.

• Water: Delivers real-time alerts when equipment malfunctions in municipal drinking water pumping systems, supporting continuity of operations.

• Airfield Lighting: Supports monitoring of runway lighting systems in general aviation applications.

The upgraded unit also features a new yellow-black exterior color scheme, designed to align with OmniSite's upcoming WINGs product line — a forthcoming multimodal device combining camera surveillance, telemetry, and programmable logic controller (PLC) data gateway capabilities.

Free In-Person Product Training

OmniSite offers free in-person product training at its facility in downtown Indianapolis. The 1.5-day hands-on program is designed to help municipal utility teams and operators develop the knowledge needed to configure and manage their OmniSite systems effectively.

"We have been serving municipalities and communities since 1998, and making remote monitoring accessible has always been central to what we do," added Mr. Ward. "Free training is a direct extension of that commitment."

Municipal utility managers and infrastructure professionals can learn more about the Crystal Ball Plus and OmniSite's full product line by visiting https://www.omnisite.com/ or by contacting the team directly at +1 317-885-6330. Additional resources are available at https://www.omnisite.com/blog.

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About OmniSite

OmniSite is a privately owned family business headquartered in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. Founded on January 3, 1998, as Logical Concepts, Inc. by Tom Ward in the garage attached to his family home, the company has grown over more than two decades into a nationwide provider of cellular and cloud-based remote monitoring solutions. OmniSite's product line — including the OmniBeacon, XR50 PLUS, Crystal Ball PLUS, WINGs plus virtual Microbiologist, and the GuardDog software platform — serves municipalities, industries, and communities across the United States. The company holds a patent on its cellular technology and reports tens of thousands of monitors deployed nationwide. In 2022, OmniSite began migrating its back-end servers to Amazon AWS for enhanced reliability and security. OmniSite serves businesses nationwide from its Indianapolis headquarters.

Contact Details:

203 West Morris Street

Indianapolis, IN 46225

United States

Notes to Editors

1. OmniSite was founded in 1998 as Logical Concepts, Inc. The company changed its name to OmniSite in 2008. It is a privately owned family business headquartered in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana.

2. SCADA stands for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition — a system used to monitor and control industrial equipment and processes remotely.

3. The OmniBeacon product evolved from the SmartLight, first created in 2012, and was renamed and redesigned in August 2015.

4. OmniSite's Peer-to-Peer Control feature was released in October 2024. The company also offers Rapid Installation Kits (XR50 and Crystal Ball kits) with pre-terminated wire harnesses, conduit, and analog sensors.

5. OmniSite offers free in-person product training (1.5 days) at its Indianapolis training facility.

6. All product claims and statistics referenced in this press release are sourced from information provided by OmniSite and the company's website at https://www.omnisite.com.

7. GuardDog is OmniSite's proprietary cloud-based notification and historian software, included at no additional cost with every OmniSite device.

End of Press Release.

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